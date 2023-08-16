Air National Guard to Conduct Flyover Prior to Lugnuts/Loons on Thursday, August 17

LANSING, Mich. -The Michigan Air National Guard will conduct a pregame flyover following the National Anthem on Thursday, August 17, prior to the scheduled Lansing Lugnuts/Great Lakes Loons game at Jackson® Field™.

An A-10C Thunderbolt II flown by the 107th Fighter Squadron, part of the Michigan Air National Guard, will pass over Jackson® Field™ at approximately 7:02 p.m.

Gates open at Jackson® Field™ at 6 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. between the Lugnuts, the Oakland Athletics' High-A affiliate in the Midwest League, and the Loons, the Dodgers' High-A affiliate, based out of Midland. Thursday is the third game in the six-game series between the two ballclubs.

The 107th Fighter Squadron is based out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

Tickets are available at the stadium box office, via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500.

