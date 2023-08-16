Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 16, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 16, 2023lGame # 44 (110)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-19, 57-52) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-20, 55-54)

RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 5.47) vs. RH Edwuin Bencomo (2-1, 6.11)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4. The Dragons won the series opener, breaking open a 2-1 game with a four-run top of the seventh inning. The Dragons collected 12 hits including three by Jack Rogers. Cade Hunter delivered a big two-run double. Edwin Arroyo, Ruben Ibarra, and Tyler Callihan each had two hits and one RBI. Dennis Boatman earned a clutch save with two scoreless innings.

Current Series (August 15-20 at Fort Wayne): Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .324 batting average; 6.0 runs/game; 0 home runs; 1 stolen base; 2.00 ERA; 1 error.

Last Series (August 8-13 at Wisconsin): Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .273 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 4.67 ERA; 5 errors.

The Dragons reached season highs in hits (60) and extra base hits (25) for a series in the six-game set at Wisconsin.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in second place, one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons offense has been productive in recent days. Since August 4 (10 games), the Dragons lead the league in OPS (.803), slugging percentage (.450), and doubles (29). They are third in runs scored (50) and second in team batting average (.268). The Dragons have had at least 10 hits in five of the last six games. Note: Fort Wayne is first in the league in team batting average and runs scored over this same period.

The Dragons have gone 15-7 (.682) over their last 22 games. They have won four of their last five games.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 15 games is batting .382, collecting four home runs, two triples, six doubles, 16 RBI, while slugging .782. His 1.251 OPS since July 28 is first among all Minor League players below the Triple-A level (90 teams).

Edwin Arroyo in his last 27 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .327 with 16 RBI, 14 extra base hits, and 14 stolen bases with an OPS of .961. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 61 games and is batting .302 with six home runs, 22 stolen bases, and an .885 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .256.

Sal Stewart since joining the Dragons has appeared in seven games, going 9 for 28 (.321) with one double.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .319 with four home runs and a 1.025 OPS.

Tyler Callihan over his last 11 games is batting .326 with four doubles and one triple.

Braxton Roxby over his last 25 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.64 ERA, 4 saves, 38.1 IP, 21 H, 15 BB, 43 SO, .157 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 11 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.83 ERA, 21.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 34 SO, .139 opponent's average.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 17 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-5, 3.88) at Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez (no record)

Friday, August 18 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.47) at Fort Wayne LH Austin Krob (2-3, 3.82)

Saturday, August 19 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.25) at Fort Wayne LH Miguel Cienfuegos (2-3, 3.12)

Sunday, August 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-5, 5.11) at Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 5.02)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.