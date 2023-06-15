Wisconsin High School Phenom Joins Mallards

Madison, WI - A year after the Mallards dipped into the high school baseball prospect pool a year ago with the signings of North Dakota State's Davis Hamilton and Notre Dame's Estevan Moreno, the team signed Deerfield High School's Cal Fisher to a team contract.

Fisher, 18, earned a Perfect Game grade of 10 which represents a prospect with the potential to be a very high Major League Draft pick or an elite level college prospect. Originally a pledge to Notre Dame, the infielder flipped his commitment to Florida State after Notre Dame's head coach, Link Jarrett, made a move across the ACC and was named as the 10th head-man in Seminoles' history

The Deerfield native has impressed at national events while demonstrating a smooth swing and high-grade defensive skills. Fellow Mallards infielder Davis Hamilton mentioned that Fisher competed against a grade above him and didn't miss a beat. He was named as the Player of the Year in the Trailways South Conference, dominating at the plate, on the field, and while on the mound.

In February, Fisher also became Deerfield High School's All-Time Leading Scorer in Boy's Basketball for the Demons.

One to keep your eyes on, Fisher joins the 8-8 Mallards who are just one game out of first place in the Great Lakes West Division with 20 games to play in the first-half. Fisher is slated to make his debut this afternoon at Lakeshore batting sixth and playing shortstop after the league-wide off-day on Wednesday.

