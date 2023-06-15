Rockers to Host Kokomo Following Day Off

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay returns home to Capital Credit Union Park to host the Kokomo Jackrabbits following the league-wide off day. Thursday night's game will be an opportunity for the Rockers to win their fourth straight game for the second time this season.

On Tuesday night, Green Bay was able to take down the Wausau Woodchucks at Athletic Park, winning the contest 6-4. The win for Green Bay evened the season series with Wausau at two apiece. Green Bay's offense continued to swing the bat well, tallying 11 hits on the night. Three of these hits came from Kyle West (Charleston), who leads the entire Northwoods league in total hits with 26 so far this season.

Drawing the start on the mound was Brett Sanchez (Belhaven). The right-hander continued his dominance on the mound, striking out eight hitters and allowing zero walks through six innings. He grew his strikeout total to 23 on the season, which ranks second among all Northwoods League pitchers.

Green Bay's 9-7 record has them in a tie for second place with the Wausau Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West division. Wisconsin Rapids has a 9-6 record and is half a game up on the two ball clubs.

On the hill for the Rockers in Tuesday night's matchup will be Cole Peschl (Charleston). Peschl has thrived on the hill this season, only allowing two earned runs across 11 innings (1.64 ERA). His 15 strikeouts are third-most on the team, behind only Sanchez and reliever Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State).

Pitching for the Jackrabbits will be Dane Armson (Richmond), who has been one of the go-to arms for Kokomo this year. In two appearances, he's thrown eight innings and has only allowed one earned run while striking out 10 hitters.

Thursday night's game will be another edition of Thirsty Thursday at Capital Credit Union Park. Through the first five innings of the game, fans 21 years or older can enjoy half-priced tap beer. Tickets for the Bud Light Party Patio on Thursday's are also just $30.

Following Thursday night's matchup, the Rockers will host Kokomo for the second straight game before traveling this weekend to Battle Creek for a two-game series with the Battle Jacks.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

