Kingfish Fall 10-4 in Error-Filled Contest

Fond du Lac, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish lost 10-4 to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Herr Baker Field Thursday night.

This is only the second time of the summer that the boys in baby blue have lost a series opener.

Each squad committed four errors in a game full of mishaps. The Dock Spiders put up four runs in the first two frames, and the Kingfish had an uphill battle for the rest of the evening.

Camden Janik (University of Illinois) was a major contributor on Kenosha's offense; the catcher went 2-for-5 with an RBI in the evening.

Jared Heinzen (UW-Parkside) led Fond du Lac on offense with a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Heinzen tacked on a pair of runs, RBI and a double as well.

Louisiana Tech. hurler Alec Sparks (0-2) picked up his second loss in as many starts for the Kingfish. The righty gave up three earned runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts in just one inning of work.

UW-Whitewater's very own Max Huseboe (1-1) got the win for the Dock Spiders to even up his season record. Huseboe gave up three earned runs on nine hits while striking out three in a season-long seven innings on the mound.

With the win, Fond du Lac (5-11) drew to within two games of Kenosha (7-9) for a tie at fourth place in the Great Lakes East.

The Kingfish will look for redemption with a rematch against the Dock Spiders tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CST.

