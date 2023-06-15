Rockers Take Down Jackrabbits in Extra Innings

June 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers' JoJo Jackson at bat

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers' JoJo Jackson at bat(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- Led by a walk-off from JoJo Jackson in the bottom of the tenth inning, the Green Bay Rockers defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-3 Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park, winning their 10th game of the season and their fourth straight game as a result.

The Rockers found themselves down 3-2 heading into the bottom of the tenth, but after a game-tying single from Carlos Hernandez (Anderson), that set the stage for Jackson to deliver the win for Green Bay, handing them their third win in extra innings in just the first 17 games of the season.

Kokomo struck first in the bottom of the opening inning after an RBI double from Filip Sarota (Highland Community College) gave the Jackrabbits an early 1-0 lead with the Rockers coming up to the plate.

Green Bay took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first following back-to-back RBI walks drawn by Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton University) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner College), and the Rockers took that 2-1 lead after one inning of play against the Jackrabbits.

Cole Peschl (University of Charleston) threw scoreless frames in the second and third innings to keep Kokomo further off the board, as it remained a 2-1 ballgame in favor of the Rockers heading into the fourth at Capital Credit Union Park.

Kokomo responded in the fourth and tied the game back up at 2-2 courtesy of an RBI double from Kyan Lodice (Kansas State) and that score would remain the same going into the fifth, following a scoreless bottom of the fourth from the Rockers offense.

Each team traded zeros in the fifth and sixth innings with Green Bay's Asher Finke (Newman University) pitching a scoreless top of the sixth, as it remained a 2-2 game entering the seventh inning, with Green Bay in search of a late rally at home.

Following a 1-2-3 top of the seventh from Finke, the Rockers got a two-out single from Jayson Jones (Arkansas) but did not score to keep it a 2-2 game as the contest approached the eighth.

Finke threw another scoreless frame in the eighth with two of the three outs being strikeouts, and the game headed into extra innings after each team went scoreless in the ninth, knotted up at 2-2 through nine innings of play.

Kokomo took the lead in the top of the tenth on an RBI single from Nolan Christianson (Dordt University) giving them a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the tenth, with the heart of the Rockers order due up.

The Rockers delivered in the bottom of the tenth inning as following the game-tying hit from Hernandez, Jackson reached on an error, driving in the winning run in Hernandez from third, handing Green Bay the 4-3 victory at home Thursday night, in the first of the two-game series between the Jackrabbits.

The Rockers and Jackrabbits now square off once again Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park, to complete the two-game series in Ashwaubenon. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

