Bret Michaels of Poison, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm and Steve Augeri, Closing out the Summer with a Parti-Gras Bash at Capital Credit Union Park
June 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release
Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center is proud to present an epic Parti-Gras of nothing but the hits with headliner Bret Michaels singing all Poison classics, Friday, September 8, 2023. Joining Michaels for the non-stop fun is Dee Snider, Twisted Sister lead singer, Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner and Steve Augeri, former Journey vocalist.
"This is a dream lineup for classic rock fans," Ryan Vander Sanden, EPIC Event Center General Manager/Entertainment Director. "We've created a night of nothing but fan favorites and it's guaranteed to be a party! A late summer, outdoor concert at Capital Credit Union Park, listening to incredible music, what's not to love," said Vander Sanden.
It's sure to be a good time with four incredible artists cranking out hit after hit such as:
Poison
Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Nothin' But A Good Time
Talk Dirty To Me
Twisted Sister
We're Not Gonna Take It
I Wanna Rock
Stay Hungry
Foreigner
Jukebox Hero
Hot Blooded
I Wanna Know What Love Is
Journey
Don't Stop Believing
Separate Ways
Any Way You Want It
"This will be the fourth time partnering with EPIC to host a concert and once again we plan to knock it out of the park," John Fanta, Green Bay Rockers Vice President/General Manager. "We execute a variety of events year-round at Capital Credit Union Park and we love the opportunity to do something out of the norm and host a concert. We will work side-by-side with EPIC to make sure everyone in attendance has an amazing night," said Fanta.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at EPICGreenBay.com.
- Bismarck, ND Baseball Team Announces Missouri River Motorboaters Rebrand - Bismarck Larks
