Bret Michaels of Poison, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm and Steve Augeri, Closing out the Summer with a Parti-Gras Bash at Capital Credit Union Park

June 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center is proud to present an epic Parti-Gras of nothing but the hits with headliner Bret Michaels singing all Poison classics, Friday, September 8, 2023. Joining Michaels for the non-stop fun is Dee Snider, Twisted Sister lead singer, Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner and Steve Augeri, former Journey vocalist.

"This is a dream lineup for classic rock fans," Ryan Vander Sanden, EPIC Event Center General Manager/Entertainment Director. "We've created a night of nothing but fan favorites and it's guaranteed to be a party! A late summer, outdoor concert at Capital Credit Union Park, listening to incredible music, what's not to love," said Vander Sanden.

It's sure to be a good time with four incredible artists cranking out hit after hit such as:

Poison

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Nothin' But A Good Time

Talk Dirty To Me

Twisted Sister

We're Not Gonna Take It

I Wanna Rock

Stay Hungry

Foreigner

Jukebox Hero

Hot Blooded

I Wanna Know What Love Is

Journey

Don't Stop Believing

Separate Ways

Any Way You Want It

"This will be the fourth time partnering with EPIC to host a concert and once again we plan to knock it out of the park," John Fanta, Green Bay Rockers Vice President/General Manager. "We execute a variety of events year-round at Capital Credit Union Park and we love the opportunity to do something out of the norm and host a concert. We will work side-by-side with EPIC to make sure everyone in attendance has an amazing night," said Fanta.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at EPICGreenBay.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.