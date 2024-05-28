Winterhawks Acquire Draft Pick from Edmonton for Josh Mori

May 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club has acquired a third-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for 20-year-old defenseman Josh Mori.

The Winterhawks had a dozen 19-year-old players on their 2024 WHL Playoff roster and the team is only allowed to retain three of its 2004-born skaters next season. Because of the age limitation, it is important for the Winterhawks to begin making roster moves early in the off-season to allow their players an opportunity to continue to develop in our league.

"We want to thank Josh for everything he's done for our team over the last several years," said Winterhawks Head Coach/GM Mike Johnston. "He has been a solid contributor and a great teammate. I thought he played his best hockey as a Winterhawk during our recent playoff run.

"Recognizing that we will have a surplus of overage players next year, we are excited to provide Josh an opportunity to continue his junior career with the Edmonton Oil Kings."

Full trade details can be found below:

Portland receives:

2025 3rd-round pick

Edmonton receives:

D - Josh Mori ('04)

This spring, Mori helped the Winterhawks capture their first Western Conference Championship since 2014 with one goal and three assists while playing in all 18 postseason games. The Richmond, B.C. native enjoyed a career-high 20 points during the 2023-24 regular season and was one of two Winterhawks to dress in all 68 contests. Originally selected by Portland in the eighth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Mori has posted 34 points in 162 career WHL games.

The entire Winterhawks organization would like to thank Josh Mori for his time in Portland and wish him the best as he wraps up his junior hockey career.

-

