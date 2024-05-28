Preview: Warriors Ready for Must-Win Game against Drummondville

May 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - During this year's playoff run, the Moose Jaw Warriors have been used to having their backs against the wall and fighting back.

The Warriors will face that situation heading into Tuesday night's showdown with the Drummondville Voltigeurs at the 2024 Memorial Cup, presented by Dow.

"We've just got to lay it all on the line," Warriors forward Brayden Yager said. "It's do-or-die from now on and we've got nothing to save it for."

Moose Jaw dropped their second straight game to open the tournament, falling 5-4 to the OHL champion London Knights on Monday night.

The Warriors have lost two one-goal games so far in the tournament.

"We play our best when our backs are up against the wall," Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said. "The past leaves clues and sometimes when you can look back and know you found a way to do it, it gives you confidence."

The QMJHL champion Voltigeurs are also facing a must-win game to extend their season after falling 4-0 to London and 4-3 to Saginaw in their two games over the weekend.

Warriors forward Matthew Savoie said the biggest key for the Warriors heading into the match-up with Drummondville will be playing a complete game.

"In the first game, our start was slow and then [Monday night], we had a good start, but we fell apart a little in the second with some breakdowns, so just staying the course for the full 60 and playing our system is going to be big," he said.

"[Drummondville] plays a fast game, everyone watched that game against London, they play hard, they don't give up, they're a resilient team and we're going to have to be on our 'A' game."

The Warriors and Voltigeurs meet for a spot in the Memorial Cup semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Tuesday.

Tune into the game on TSN and hear Voice of the Warriors James Gallo on Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 5:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.