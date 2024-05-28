Oil Kings Acquire Defenceman Josh Mori from Winterhawks

(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired 2004-born defenceman Josh Mori from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a 2025 3rd round draft pick (via Regina).

Mori, 20, was an 8th round draft pick by the Winterhawks in 2019 and made his WHL debut in the 2021-22 regular season. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound defenceman played 68 regular season games with the Winterhawks in the 2023-24 season picking up 20 points (3G, 17A), 41 penalty minutes and a +31 +/- rating. Mori drew in for 18 games in the 2024 post season, picking up an additional 4 points (1G, 3A) and 11 penalty minutes.

"We are very excited to have acquired Josh Mori. Having the opportunity to add a veteran defenceman with playoff experience to our group was important for our organization. Josh will bring leadership on and off the ice and will continue to help with development of our young defenceman" said President and General Manager Kirt Hill.

"He is a great skater with a strong understanding of game management and defensive play. We look forward to integrating him onto our group over the summer to the lead up of training camp in August" added Hill.

Mori is a Richmond, B.C. product and is entering his final year of eligibility in the WHL.

