Oil Kings Sign 27th Overall Draft Pick Jensen Marsh

May 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement, the club announced today.

Marsh, 15, was drafted in the second round, 27th overall, by the Oil Kings in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 155-pound forward spent the 2023-24 season with the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA where he picked up 59 points (28G, 31A) in 32 regular season games. He added an additional 12 points (8G, 4A) to his tally through 5 postseason games.

The Cochrane, AB product led his team in scoring and finished off the season 5th overall in scoring in the Alberta Elite Hockey League's U15 AAA division.

"We are thrilled to have signed Jensen to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. Jensen's game improved steadily over the course of the season, and he played his best hockey during the Provincials and Alberta Cup" said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill.

"He has exceptional hockey awareness and plays a complete game on both sides of the puck. His ability to add offense and play in all situations will only benefit his transition into the WHL. We would like to welcome his entire family to the Oil Kings organization" added Hill.

