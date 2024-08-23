Winter Kick-Off Celebration at Greater Nevada Field Featuring Ski Film Beyond Fantasy Set for October 6th

Reno, Nev. - Ski season is nearing; join Teton Gravity Research and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday, October 6th, for their winter kick-off celebration, including a screening of the latest ski film, Beyond the Fantasy.

"Beyond the Fantasy" is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of turning dreams into reality. Witness our athletes as they transform improbable mental images into breathtaking feats of athleticism and creativity. From the world's most stunning mountain landscapes to the joyous absurdities that make riding on snow a way of life, this film celebrates the unbreakable bond that unites our community.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with tickets starting at $15 and VIP section tickets at $23.

VIP Areas include;

Front of Stage: Best Seats in the house that include the best viewing on the large LED Videoboard and first-come, first-serve seating.

250 Lounge: Indoor area, bar service, and first-come, first-served seating.

Trellis: Reserved-private area, bar service, and first-come, first-served seating.

Tickets for Teton Gravity Research - Beyond the Fantasy at Greater Nevada Field are available here: https://shorturl.at/Bt6m1

Learn more info here: https://www.milb.com/reno/events/mt-rose-movie-night

