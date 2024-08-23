El Paso Takes Win from Oklahoma City

August 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club 6-4 to end El Paso's 10-game losing streak and Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak. It was the fourth game of a six-game series.

The Chihuahuas scored four runs in a nine-batter top of the second inning on RBI singles by Chandler Seagle and Clay Dungan, and a two-run single by Cal Mitchell. Chihuahuas first baseman Kevin Plawecki hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, which was his second straight game with a homer. Dungan and Seagle both had three hits.

Ethan Routzahn, Omar Cruz, Francisco Pena and Lake Bachar all pitched scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas. Austin Davis got the save for El Paso, his ninth of the season, which is the third-most in the Pacific Coast League. Kody Hoese homered for Oklahoma City in the fourth inning, his 15th home run of the season and fifth against the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Baseball Club 4 Final Score (08/23/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (16-33), Oklahoma City (24-25)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-3, 3.53) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Alek Gamboa (2-6, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.