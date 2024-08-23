OKC's Streak Ends With Loss

August 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club's six-game winning streak came to an end Friday night with a 6-4 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso scored four runs in the second inning, including a two-run single by Cal Mitchell and back-to-back RBI singles by Chandler Seagle and Clay Dungan to take an early 4-0 lead. The Chihuahuas (16-33/47-77) then extended to a 5-0 advantage in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly. Oklahoma City (24-25/64-60) answered with three runs in the fourth inning. Kody Hoese connected on a two-run homer out to left-center field. Later in the inning, Chris Okey reached base on an El Paso fielding error and a run scored on the play to cut the El Paso lead to two runs. The Chihuahuas extended their lead again in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Kevin Plawecki. Oklahoma City's final run of the night scored in the ninth inning on a two-out RBI single by Dalton Rushing.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City's season-best winning streak of six games came to an end with Friday's loss. It was OKC's longest winning streak since the team won six games in a row July 22-28, 2023El Paso won its first game of the six-game series, which OKC now leads, 3-1.

-Kody Hoese hit his 15th home run of the season as well as his team-leading fifth homer of the month. He leads OKC with 20 hits, including 10 for extra bases, and 16 RBI in AugustOKC has now hit 20 home runs over the last 11 games.

-Dalton Rushing went 2-for-5 with a RBI to extended his current team-best on-base streak to 16 games as he has reached base in each of his first 16 Triple-A games since joining OKC in early August from Double-A Tulsa.

-Alex Freeland went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. It was his fourth multi-hit game with OKC since joining the team from Double-A Tulsa earlier this month.

-Oklahoma City allowed more than three runs in a game for the first time in the series and for the first time since Aug. 17. Entering Friday, OKC had held opponents to three runs or less in four straight games (9 R)OKC last allowed six or more runs in a game Aug. 15 in Las Vegas during a 9-2 loss.

-Connor Brogdon made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC and second of the series. He allowed a single to lead off the ninth inning, but the runner was thrown out advancing to second. Brogdon then retired the next two batters with a groundout and a strikeout. He faced three batters and threw seven pitches (six strikes) This is Brogdon's second rehab assignment of the season as he also made two appearances with OKC in May before being shut down. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List with right plantar fasciitis in April and transferred to the 60-day IL May 19.

- Oklahoma City took the field in commemorative pink jerseys and hats as the OKC Baseball Club partnered with MidFirst Bank to Pack the Park Pink to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and El Paso continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 2024 class of the Oklahoma City Baseball Triple-A Hall of Fame will be inducted during a pregame ceremony starting at approximately 6:40 p.m. The class includes three players from the franchise's 89ers era from 1983-97: first baseman Steve Balboni, infielder/outfielder Nick Capra and 89ers co-owner, president and general manager Patty Cox Hampton. Additionally, the INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series continues with a pregame celebration and Saturday is also OKC Ghostbusters Night.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

