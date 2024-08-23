Round Rock Responds With 8-1 Win Over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Round Rock Express (24-24 | 61-61) responded with an 8-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees (27-22 | 59-64) in game four of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Friday after a tough loss on Thursday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Steven Jennings (1-0, 3.86) earned the win after tossing 1.1 perfect innings. Salt Lake starter LHP José Suarez (2-3, 6.75) took the loss after turning in 6.1 innings where he allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk with seven punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The E-Train got on the board first in the top of the third inning after LF Kellen Strahm scored on an RBI groundout by SS Jonathan Ornelas to make it 1-0.

Bees 1B Willie Calhoun plated CF Jake Marisnick in the home half of the third inning on a sacrifice fly to even the game at one apiece.

Round Rock took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning as 1B Blaine Crim, who doubled to lead off the frame, scored on a base knock from 2B Matt Duffy.

After Strahm led off the seventh with a single and a stolen base, CF Sandro Fabian drove him in on a single to extend the Express advantage to 3-1.

The Express put up a five spot in the top of the eighth to take an 8-1 lead. A hit by pitch for C Sam Huff, a single for RF Trevor Hauver and a walk for 2B Matt Duffy loaded the bases for DH Jax Biggers. He cleared the bases with a triple down the line. Biggers would later score on an RBI groundout by 3B Frainyer Chavez. Fabian delivered a double before Ornelas singled to score the eighth and final run of the night for the E-Train.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock CF Sandro Fabian had quite a night at the dish. He went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run and a walk. Joining Fabian with a multi-hit night was LF Kellen Strahm. He finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Express DH Jax Biggers came through with a big three-RBI triple in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach. Biggers now has four triples in 2024 which leads the active roster. Former E-Train and current Miami Marlins OF Derek Hill also had four.

RHP Steven Jennings, RHP Owen White, RHP Aidan Anderson and LHP Robby Ahlstrom combined for 4.1 shutout frames out of the Round Rock bullpen. They allowed just four hits and a walk, while striking out two as Jennings collected the first Triple-A win of his career.

Next up: Round Rock and Salt Lake will meet for game five of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday night. Express RHP Peter Solomon (3-4, 7.05) is scheduled to make the start against Bees RHP Davis Daniel (5-6, 6.37). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

