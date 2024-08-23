Tacoma Drops Second Straight

August 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release


TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (71-52) allowed seven runs in the ninth inning, losing to the Sacramento River Cats (65-58) by a score of 13-5, Thursday at Cheney Stadium.

Duke Ellis started the scoring in the second inning, clubbing an RBI double to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. They held onto the lead until the fourth, when Wade Meckler used a solo home run to tie the game.

The Rainiers immediately answered with a solo home run of their own to regain the lead, as Seby Zavala hit his third of the year. Up 2-1, Blas Castano was one out from his fourth straight quality start when Trenton Brooks hit a three-run home run to put the River Cats ahead.

Ellis hit a solo home run in the seventh to make it a one-run game, but Sacramento wasn't done. They scored twice in the eighth on a solo home run from Luis Matos and an RBI single from David Villar.

Already up by three, the River Cats scored seven more in the ninth highlighted by a three-run home run from Brett Wisely. Tacoma scored twice in their half of the inning, getting an RBI double from Ryan Bliss followed by a triple from Samad Taylor, but the scoring ended there as Sacramento won their second straight game.

POSTGAME NOTES: Duke Ellis went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, home run and two runs batted in out of the nine-spot. It marked his second straight game with a hit and an RBI. Tacoma dropped out of first place for the first time since August 13 with their loss tonight. Reno had a comeback victory over Las Vegas, so the Rainiers are now 0.5 games back.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play Game Four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

