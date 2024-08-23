Bees Topped by Round Rock, Series Level Through Four Games

August 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees were unable to take down the Round Rock Express on Friday evening, falling by a final score of 8-1 at Smith's Ballpark.

Both teams were deadlocked throughout most of the game, each scoring their first runs of the game in the third inning before the Express grabbed the leading in the sixth inning and never gave it back. Before the game reached the later innings, Salt Lake starter Jose Suarez (L, 2-3) and Round Rock starter went toe-to-toe as Suarez notched his second quality start with the Bees. The left-hander racked up seven punchouts while the Express scored their first run in the third inning and added one more in each of the sixth and seventh innings. The Bees' bullpen couldn't keep the Round Rock offense quiet as Michael Darrell-Hicks allowed four runs in the eighth inning while recording just two outs while Luis Ledo permitted another run to cross in the frame. Nick Robertson finished things off on the pitching side of things, putting together a 1-2-3 performance in the ninth. Round Rock's bullpen was lights out, finishing the game with 4.1 scoreless innings.

The Express were first on the board as Jonathan Ornelas recorded an RBI groundout in the third inning, scoring Kellen Strahm. The Bees responded in the ensuing frame with Charles Leblanc drawing a leadoff walk and later advancing to third, setting up Willie Calhoun to lift a sacrifice fly to left field. Neither team was able to keep the momentum going until the sixth inning as Blaine Crim lined a leadoff double before scoring on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Matt Duffy. Round Rock added another run in the seventh with Sandro Fabian punching an RBI single into center field, plating Strahm. The visitors tightened their grip on the game in the eighth inning with a five-run frame to even the series through the first four games.

The Bees and the Express will meet again tomorrow evening at Smith's Ballpark as first pitch is on the docket for 6:35 p.m. The game will feature a pair of right-handers on the mound with Davis Daniel making the start for the Bees and Peter Solomon scheduled to pitch for the Express.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.