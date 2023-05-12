Winston-Salem Holds off Greenville's Late Push, 5-3

GREENVILLE, SC - Following a late comeback by the Greenville Drive on Thursday night, the Winston-Salem Dash were not going to let a lead slip away again. Despite an eighth inning where the Drive scored two and threatened for more, the Dash were able to lock down the game four victory, 5-3, over the Drive Friday night at Fluor Field in front of 5,432 fans.

Coming off his best start of the year last Saturday, Winston-Salem (21-8) starter Jonathan Cannon got off to a similar start. The right hander continued to dominate early, facing the minimum over the first two innings.

In the third, Winston-Salem got a jump start from the South Atlantic League leader in RBI, DJ Gladney, smacking his ninth home run on the year to left center giving the Dash an early 1-0 lead. Winston-Salem tacked on another run thanks to a Wes Kath RBI single, spotting Cannon a 2-0 lead.

Cannon made quick work of Greenville (13-17) in the bottom of the third and the Dash added to their advantage one inning later on a Jason Matthews RBI single pushing the lead to 3-0. Matthews wanted more at the plate. After Cannon continued to cruise in the fourth and fifth, the shortstop notched another RBI in the top of the sixth on a single to center. Winston-Salem tacked on another run and held a 5-0 lead going to the later innings.

Greenville was finally able to get to Cannon on an RBI double by Brainer Bonaci but the Dash starter buckled back down. Cannon got out of the sixth and went back out for the seventh, working a quick frame keeping it 5-1 heading to the eighth. Cannon finished the day going seven innings for the second straight start, allowing only one run on four hits.

It was a late spur by the Drive that gave them the game three victory on Thursday night, and in the eighth, the Drive did not go down quietly. Bonaci picked up a pair of RBI on a single to center cutting the Dash lead to two, 5-3. Winston-Salem escaped the jam allowing only two runs and held a two-run advantage heading to the ninth.

Winston-Salem turned the ball to Adisyn Coffey looking for his second save on the year. The Indiana native got the Drive to go down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth, securing the 5-3 win for Winston-Salem.

With the win, Winston-Salem has ensured at least a split in the six-game set against the Drive. The Dash have not lost a series yet in 2023. Matthews picked up a multi-hit and multi-RBI day, accounting for two of the five Dash runs.

The Dash go for the series win over the Drive on Saturday night in game five of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Fluor Field.

