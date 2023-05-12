Dash Fall to Greenville, 11-7

May 12, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Despite jumping far ahead early in game three of six, the Dash took a tough 11-7 loss Thursday night against the Greenville Drive in front of a crowd of 4,365 at Fluor Field.

The Dash (20-8) plated three runs in the first inning, with Terrell Tatum, Loidell Chapelli and DJ Gladney coming home on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch, 3-0.

Righthander Kohl Simas got the start for Winston, putting away the first eight batters he faced. At the end of 5.0 IP, Simas recorded a solid start allowing five hits, three runs, two earned while walking two and striking out a season-high eight batters.

Winston-Salem plated a pair in the second frame. Gladney led off with a triple and was brought home on a line drive off the bat of Shawn Goosenberg. Goosenberg nabbed his second stolen base on the night and came home on a groundout by Taishi Nakawake, 5-0. Greenville (13-6) got a run back from Simas in the 5th frame, which was met with two runs from Winston-Salem in the sixth.

After Greenville answered with a two-spot of their own in the sixth, the Drive got hot with the bats in the seventh, pushing eight runs across on six hits against Everhett Hazelwood and Ernesto Jaquez. The Dash couldn't find a way back and Greenville took their first win on the series 11-7. Righthander Christopher Troye (1-0) tallied a win for Greenville while Jaquez (3-1) took his first loss of the year.

The Dash will try and secure at least a series split on Friday night. Jonathan Cannon gets the start for Winston-Salem. The Drive will throw righthander Isaac Coffey. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.