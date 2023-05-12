HVR Game Notes - May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (18-12) at Aberdeen IronBirds (13-15)

RHP Juan Carela (1-1, 4.79 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Pham (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

| Game 31 | Road Game 16 | Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, MD | May 12, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

BACK IN BIRDLAND: The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their only trip this season to the Old Line State on Friday. Last year, the 'Gades also only paid one visit to Leidos Field where they won four of the six games in the series against Aberdeen.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: Aberdeen scored three unanswered runs to win 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday night. Spencer Henson and Rafael Flores hit a pair of solo home runs in the second and fourth inning, while Zach Messinger struck out seven in five innings on the hill. Aberdeen plated runs in the fourth and fifth inning to tie the game at two before winning the game in the 10th inning on a walk-off wild pitch.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 15 of the team's 29 games (51.7%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 10-5 (.666) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (20.7% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played seven one-run games, and are 2-5 (.286).

DON'T RUN ON ME: After nabbing three IronBirds runners on Thursday night, Antonio Gómez has now caught 11 baserunners in 16 games behind home plate this season. It's the highest mark in the South Atlantic League, the second most in High-A, and 7th in MiLB. In High-A, Gómez only trails Darrien Miller (WIS, MIL) who has 12 and Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 20.

A BOTTLE OF HENNY: With a solo home run in the second inning on Thursday, Spencer Henson is now ranked fourth in the South Atlantic League with seven home runs in 22 games this season. Henson hit 10 in 71 games last year for the Renegades. His 17 HR with HV rank

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past thirteen games, Aaron Palensky is batting .400/.459/.873 (22-for-55) with 2 doubles, 8 HR, 17 RBIs, 4 SB and 13 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (9), SLG (.766) & OPS (1.191), tied for third in RBI (24) & TB (59), fourth in AVG (.351), tied for seventh in XBH (13), and eighth in OBP (.425) in the SAL.

- He is tied for second among NYY minor leaguers with 9 HR (Andrés Chaparro, 10).

NEXT MAN UP: Ben Cowles ranks as one of three Renegades hitters who are hitting over .300 in their last five games. Over this stretch, Cowles is hitting .400/.438/.667 with a double, three home runs, four RBIs, and five runs. The 'Gades infielder's season-long six-game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday night but did reach base safely.

HOME RUN ROAD KINGS: The Renegades continue their first road series on Wednesday since completing a 12-game trip against the Rome Braves and the Greenville Drive at the end of April.

During the series against the Drive, the 'Gades offense erupted for 18 home runs, the most in a week by any team in MiLB this year.

Hudson Valley's 26 road home runs this season is second-most among non-Triple-A teams in Minor League Baseball.

Overall, the Renegades have hit 43 home runs, the second-most among non-Triple-A MiLB teams. The Tennessee Smokies (AA, CHC) have hit 46.

Despite scoring just 4 R in the first 3 G of the series with Aberdeen, the Renegades are averaging a gaudy 6.50 runs per game on the road.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a pair of hits on Wednesday night, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 101 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits just outside the top 10 all-time list. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also starting to near the century mark as well with 82 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

THE K-ZONE: Over the last two games, Renegades starting pitchers have combined to allow just 2 ER on seven hits in 10.0 innings, striking out 16 and walking only four. Tyrone Yulie (5.0+, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K) and Zach Messinger (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) each received no decisions in 3-2 Hudson Valley losses.

GAS STATION: Through 30 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 349 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the third-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.90 batters per nine innings, and 30.3% of all batters faced this season.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: The Renegades are 59-for-69 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank third in the South Atlantic League, fourth in High-A in steals. They are currently ranked 13th in all of MiLB with the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) leading the way with 90 through 29 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 15 steals so far, the second most in the South Atlantic League behind Jacob Young (WIL) and Max Ferguson (GVL).

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: With a 14-7 (.667) record in April, the Renegades wrapped up their best calendar month since June 2021 (19-7, .730). The Hudson Valley offense led the way by clobbering 34 home runs in the month, the most in a month since hitting 35 in 27 games in June 2022. The 34 home runs are more than Hudson Valley hit during the 17 entire seasons during their run as a New York-Penn League team ('94, '95, '97, '00, '03, '04, '08-'17, and '19).

ON THE SLIDE: The Renegades are on their first four-game losing streak of the season, and their first since a six-game losing streak from May 12-18, 2022.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.