Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 9 vs. Lynchburg)

The Dash look to take the rubber match of their three-game set against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-14) vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (16-16)

LHP Cristian Castillo (0-4, 6.08 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Scott (2-3, 3.60 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #32 (Home Game #17)

PEREZ DELIVERS WALK-OFF SINGLE

Carlos Perez stroked a walk-off single on Wednesday against Lynchburg, as Winston-Salem overcame a six-run deficit to claim a 9-8 victory at BB&T Ballpark in front of 7,365 fans. With two outs and a 3-2 count with the bases loaded, Perez came through by ripping a single that tipped off the glove of Hillcats third baseman Nolan Jones and into left field, allowing Jameson Fisher to come into score. The win marks the first walk-off victory of the season for Winston-Salem. After trailing the Hillcats 7-1 through two and a half innings, the Dash outscored the 'Cats 8-1 the rest of the way.

FISHER IS HEATING UP

After going 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs on Wednesday, Fisher is posting a .811 OPS for the season. During his current seven-game hitting streak, the former fourth-round pick out of Southeastern Louisiana University is 14-for-28 with three long balls and 10 RBIs. Fisher currently leads the team with a 132 wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus), meaning he has created 32% more runs than the average player in the CL.

TONS OF ROSTER MOVEMENT

Since April 30, the White Sox have made 16 roster moves affecting the Dash. Here's a day-by-day breakdown:

4/30: OF Luis Robert and LHP Kyle Kubat promoted to Double-A Birmingham, RHP Jose Nin promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, OF Steele Walker and RHP Austin Conway promoted to W-S from Low-A Kannapolis

5/1: C Nate Nolan transferred from CHA to W-S, C Daniel Gonzalez promoted to CHA from W-S, RHP Wyatt Burns transferred from extended to W-S

5/2: OF Jordan George activated off injured list, OF Alex Destino transferred from W-S to KAN

5/4: RHP Alec Hansen promoted to BIR from W-S, RHP Jose Nin transferred from CHA to W-S

5/5: RHP Jake Elliott promoted to CHA from W-S

5/6: RHP Jake Elliott transferred from CHA to W-S, C Nate Nolan promoted to BIR from W-S

5/7: C Evan Skoug promoted to W-S from KAN

FINALLY, A NEW TEAM TO PLAY

After playing Frederick, Potomac and Wilmington through the first 29 games, Winston-Salem is taking on a new opponent in the Lynchburg Hillcats. The Dash and the Hillcats are scheduled to square off 20 times this season, which is now the most Winston-Salem will play one team this year after the club's two games at Potomac were canceled. Coming into 2019, Lynchburg has made the playoffs in seven consecutive years.

ROBERT NAMED CL POTM

Robert, who is currently with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, parlayed an incredible stretch to start the season in Winston into the Carolina League Player of the Month for April, the league office announced on Tuesday. Before his promotion, Robert led the league in batting average (.453), home runs (eight), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69) in 19 games played.

LOOKING LIKE A FIRST-ROUNDER

Thanks to his 1-for-4 performance, Nick Madrigal is now riding an eight-game hitting streak, during which he is 11-for-34 (.324) with five runs scored and six RBIs. The former first-round pick has now posted a hit in 12 out of his last 13 contests. Overall, Madrigal is posting a .362 on-base percentage to go along with a .284 average. A College World Series champion with Oregon State in 2018, Madrigal was selected with the fourth overall pick by the White Sox. After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats last year in the Minors, the 22-year-old has only struck out four times in 102 at-bats this season.

DASH DOTS

Dash outfielder Steele Walker, who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 11th-best prospect in the White Sox system, went 3-for-3 with two walks in Wednesday's win against Lynchburg...Prior to Wednesday, the Dash's last walk-off win came in game two of a twin bill on August 19, 2018, against the Wilmington Blue Rocks when Yermin Mercedes stroked a walk-off single.

