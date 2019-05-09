May 9 Game Information

The Wood Ducks (23-10) will look to salvage the finale of their three game series against the Pelicans (12-21) tonight at 7 p.m. when they send righty Reid Anderson (2-0, 1.35) to the mound to face off with pelicans right-hander Javier Assad (1-3, 3.38). It's Thirsty Thursday at Grainger Stadium where fans can purchase Busch Light and Natural Light for just $1, presented by Budweiser. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn radio apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks scored first, but the bullpen was un-able to hold the lead, as the Pelicans came back to win, 4-2, Wednesday. Jake Latz enjoyed his best start of the season, delivering five innings, and allowing just one run, while striking out six. Melvin Novoa tallied two hits and drove in two, while Disobel Arias also had a two-hit game.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Woodies loss on Education Day yesterday was their first loss in seven day games this season.

HUFF IS HERE!: Sam Huff was promoted to Down East from Hickory today. The 21-year-old catcher posted an OPS of 1.165 in Single-A, and led all of minor league baseball with 15 home runs at the time of his pro-motion. The Phoenix native is the 21st ranked prospect in the Rangers organization.

FAIRBANKS TO FRISCO: Peter Fairbanks was promoted to Double-A Frisco today. The right-hander made 11 appearances for Down East, posting an ERA of 2.92, and striking out 15 in 12.1 innings. Drafted in the 9th round in 2015 out of Missouri, Fairbanks missed the 2018 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He joins pitcher Emmanuel Clase as Wood Ducks to earn a promotion this year.

DOROW DOES IT AGAIN: Ryan Dorow has been clutch all season for the Wood Ducks. Friday night he came through with a two-run single to tie the game at 5-5 in the eighth inning. Dorow has had three go-ahead hits this season in the ninth inning, two being home runs, including walk-off homer against Fayetteville, April 27. This season in late/close situations, Dorow is slashing .417/.533/.917.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 22-28. Hernandez reached base 16 times in six games played this week, and has now reached base safely in 18 straight, following a hit and a HBP on Wednesday. He has reached base three times in a game eight times in the last 15 games and leads the league in OBP (.459), and walks (22).

STRIKEOUT MACHINES: Joe Barlow has racked up the strikeouts this season for the Wood Ducks out of the bullpen. He has recorded 26 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, and has struck out multiple hitters in nine of his 11 outings. Demarcus Evans has also been on a strikeout frenzy, fanning 22 in 13.2 innings this season. He has multiple strikeouts in eight of his 12 appearances.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just ten home runs through 33 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. At the plate the Woodies have hit 17 long balls, nearly double the num-ber they have allowed.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite leading the league in wins, the Wood Ducks are just 10-9 at home, compared to a 13-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .230, with an OPS of .639, and an ERA of 3.11. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .270 to go along with an OPS of .741, and an ERA of 2.45.

AMAZING APRIL: The Woodies 18-8 record in April is their best winning percentage (.692) of any month in team history, while the 18 victories equals the best month all-time (May 2018), when the Woodies went 18-11 (.621). The 10 games above .500 is also most in team history (previous high, +8, May 27, 2018).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, 21. Sam Huff and 24. Demarcus Evans.

