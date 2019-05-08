Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 8 vs. Lynchburg)

For the second time this season, the Dash will host an 11 a.m. game at BB&T Ballpark. On Wednesday, Winston-Salem will square off against Lynchburg in the middle match of a three-game set. First pitch is set for 11 a.m..

_______

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (16-14) vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (16-15)

RHP Zach Lewis (2-1, 5.18 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Gallagher (1-0, 2.38 ERA)

11 a.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #31 (Home Game #16)

HILLCATS OUTHIT DASH IN 10-6 LOSS

Despite collecting 12 hits, Winston-Salem was unable to keep up with the Lynchburg Hillcats, as the Dash fell 10-6 on a rainy Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. Jameson Fisher and Carlos Perez each had three hits apiece, and Zach Remillard and Craig Dedelow homered, as the Dash scored runs in five separate innings. But, the Hillcats bats were even more potent, as Lynchburg scored 10 runs on 14 hits. Winston-Salem briefly led 3-2 after four innings, but Lynchburg took the lead for good with a four-run fifth.

ROBERT NAMED CL POTM

Former Dash outfielder Luis Robert, who is currently with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, parlayed an incredible stretch to start the season into the Carolina League Player of the Month for April, the league office announced on Tuesday. Before his promotion, Robert led the league in batting average (.453), home runs (eight), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69) in 19 games played.

TONS OF ROSTER MOVEMENT

Since April 30, the White Sox have made 16 roster moves affecting the Dash. Here's a day-by-day breakdown:

4/30: Robert and LHP Kyle Kubat promoted to Double-A Birmingham, RHP Jose Nin promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, OF Steele Walker and RHP Austin Conway promoted to W-S from Low-A Kannapolis

5/1: C Nate Nolan transferred from CHA to W-S, C Daniel Gonzalez promoted to CHA from W-S, RHP Wyatt Burns transferred from extended to W-S

5/2: OF Jordan George activated off injured list, OF Alex Destino transferred from W-S to KAN

5/4: RHP Alec Hansen promoted to BIR from W-S, RHP Jose Nin transferred from CHA to W-S

5/5: RHP Jake Elliott promoted to CHA from W-S

5/6: RHP Jake Elliott transferred from CHA to W-S, C Nate Nolan promoted to BIR from W-S

5/7: C Evan Skoug promoted to W-S from KAN

FINALLY, A NEW TEAM TO PLAY

After playing Frederick, Potomac and Wilmington through the first 29 games, Winston-Salem is taking on a new opponent in the Lynchburg Hillcats. The Dash and the Hillcats are scheduled to square off 20 times this season, which is now the most Winston-Salem will play one team this year after the club's two games at Potomac were canceled. Coming into 2019, Lynchburg has made the playoffs in seven consecutive years.

HOPEFULLY, NOT LIKE LAST TIME

As the Dash get ready for the second of three 11 a.m. games this month, Winston-Salem is hoping for a much different outcome than what happened a week ago for a morning game. Against the Potomac Nationals on May 1, Winston-Salem yielded 18 runs in what was an 18-4 loss against the P-Nats. The 18 runs were the most given up by the franchise in the Dash era (2009-present).

THE MAN WHO DOESN'T STRIKE OUT

After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats in his first professional season, Dash second baseman Nick Madrigal went 17 games without striking out before being punched out in the sixth inning last Monday. Overall, Madrigal's non-strikeout stretch spanned 67 at-bats and 75 plate appearances. Madrigal's last strikeout prior to last Monday came on April 7 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In his career, Madrigal has now posted two stretches of 70-plus plate appearances without a strikeout, with the other instance coming at the start of his professional career when he had 72 plate appearances without a strikeout.

DASH DOTS

Right-hander Zach Lewis, who will get the ball in Wednesday's middle match, finished one out shy of a win in his last start on April 30 against the P-Nats...Fisher is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he is 11-for-24...Dedelow has now hit two homers at BB&T Ballpark that have traveled over 400 feet. His solo homer on Tuesday went an estimated 420 feet over the wall in right-center.

