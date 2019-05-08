May 8 Game Information

The Down East Wood Ducks (23-9) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-21) resume their three-game series this morning at 11 a.m. The Woodies will send lefty Jake Latz (0-1, 7.56) to the mound to square off with Pelicans righty Paul Richan (2-2, 4.18). It's education day at Grainger Stadium, presented by Lenoir Community College. The broadcast will begin at 10:50 a.m. on 960 AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com, and on the MiLB First Pitch, and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Woodies scored runs in each of the final three in-nings, but fell short in their comeback effort, losing 4-3 to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. Tyler Phillips suffered the loss, giving up just two runs (one earned) over six innings. Yohel Pozo blasted his third home run of the year, while Diosbel Arias knocked in two RBI singles.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The loss snapped the Woodies franchise-best ten game winning streak. It was the first loss since April 25, when the Wood-ies fell in the finale of a three game set against the Lynchburg Hillcats. It is the first time this year that Down East lost when a starting pitcher went 6+ innings, and in all nine losses this year, the Woodies have scored four runs or fewer.

SUCCESS vs the BIRDS: This season the Woodies are now 7-1 against the Pelicans, outscoring Myrtle Beach 50-22.

DOROW DOES IT AGAIN: Ryan Dorow has been clutch all season for the Wood Ducks. Friday night he came through with a two-run single to tie the game at 5-5 in the eighth inning. Dorow has had three go-ahead hits this season in the ninth inning, two being home runs, including walk-off homer against Fayetteville, April 27. This season in late/close situations, Dorow is slashing .417/.533/.917.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 22-28. Hernandez reached base 16 times in six games played this week, and has now reached base safely in 17 straight, following an infield single on Tuesday. He has reached base three times in a game eight times in the last 14 games and leads the league in OBP (.459), and walks (22).

STRIKEOUT MACHINE: Joe Barlow has racked up the strikeouts this season for the Wood Ducks out of the bullpen. He has recorded 26 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, and has struck out multiple hitters in nine of his 11 outings. Tuesday he struck out two in 1.2 innings in relief.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite leading the league in wins, the Wood Ducks are just 10-8 at home, compared to a 13-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .229, with an OPS of .645, and an ERA of 3.06. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .270 to go along with an OPS of .741, and an ERA of 2.45.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just ten home runs through 32 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. At the plate the Woodies have hit 17 long balls, nearly double the num-ber they have allowed.

AMAZING APRIL: The Woodies 18-8 record in April is their best winning percentage (.692) of any month in team history, while the 18 victories equals the best month all-time (May 2018), when the Woodies went 18-11 (.621). The 10 games above .500 is also most in team history (previous high, +8, May 27, 2018).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

