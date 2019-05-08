Timeline Released for Carolina League All-Star Classic

FREDERICK, MD - With the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick nearly one month away, the Frederick Keys are excited to announce details of the upcoming event. This jam-packed day includes batting practice, autograph sessions, a skills challenge and much more.

Scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, pre-game ceremonies for the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic are slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Nymeo Field. First pitch will be at 7:15. This year's event features future stars from the Carolina League, with the North Division taking on the South Division. Frederick Keys manager, Ryan Minor, serves as the skipper of the CL North squad while the CL South squad will be led by Fayetteville Woodpeckers manager, Nate Shaver.

The Carolina League Skills Challenge takes place from 5:00-6:00 p.m. and includes competitions in hitting and throwing. More information about the Skills Challenge will be available closer to June 18.

A complete timeline of this year's Carolina League All-Star Classic is as follows:

3:00 PM: Gates Open

3:00-3:45 PM: North Division Batting Practice and South Division Autographs

3:55-4:40 PM: South Division Batting Practice and North Division Autographs

5:00-6:00 PM: Skills Challenge

7:00 PM: Pregame Ceremonies Begin

7:15 PM: First Pitch

Fireworks follow the game presented by Visit Frederick. In-game performances by XPOGO and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act are scheduled, while player batting practice and game jerseys as well as other autographed memorabilia will be available on the LiveSource app. A portion of these proceeds will benefit Frederick Keys Care.

Tickets for the Carolina League All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Frederick are going fast. To book seats for the event, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

