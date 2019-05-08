P-Nats Outlast Keys in Extras

FREDERICK, MD. - Back-to-back RBI doubles in the 10th inning spoiled a comeback for the Frederick Keys (14-17) who lost 5-4 in extras to the Potomac Nationals (12-19) on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field. Osvaldo Abreu and Anderson Franco hit the two doubles off of Cameron Ming (1-2) to score a pair of runs and take back the lead. The Keys got a run back in the bottom of the 10th on a Sean Miller sacrifice fly but John Romero (1-0) recorded the final two outs.

Down 3-1 in the ninth, the Keys battled back and put runners on first and second base. With two-outs and down in the count 0-2, Jean Carrillo single home a run to pull within one and put the tying run on second. The Keys opted for a pinch hitter, and on the first pitch he saw, Will Robertson lofted a single to left field to score the tying run and make it 3-3.

Potomac grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run from Osvaldo Abreu who was a late addition to the lineup. In the fourth, Jakson Reetz made it 2-0 on an RBI single that scored KJ Harrison. Willy Yahn led off the bottom of the inning with a double to put himself into scoring position for Jomar Reyes, whose soft single just avoided the glove of a diving Cole Freeman, the P-Nats second baseman, scoring Yahn to cut the lead to 2-1. Cameron Bishop then entered for the Keys in the fifth and struggled to find the zone. He walked a pair and hit a batter to load the bases with two-outs when a 0-2 pitch got away from him and plunked Gage Canning to force in a run and make it 3-1.

P-Nats starter Andrew Lee recorded a quality outing lasting six innings and striking out nine batters while allowing one run. Bishop only last two innings, allowing three walks and the two hit batsmen while he gave up just one hit and struck out five. Keys starter Michael Baumann scattered five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The Keys wrap up their three-game set against the P-Nats on Thursday, May 9. Frederick's starter is to-be-determined while Potomac sends out RHP Malvin Pena (2-1, 7.97 ERA) with first pitch slated for an early 11:00am start. Pregame coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

