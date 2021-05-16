Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 16)

May 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Hickory for the final game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS

RHP Wilber Perez (1-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Ronny Henriquez (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

3:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

Game #12

THE STREAK IS ON II

Luis Curbelo continued his worried stretch of hitting Saturday, smacking a three-run homer to give extend the Winston-Salem edge to 5-1. When the dust settled, Curbelo finished 2-4 with 3 RBI, 2 R, and a homer in his first straight game. The three-run blast was Curbelo's third three-run homer of the season, extending his team lead. Curbelo still leads the club in homers (5), OPS (1.286), SLG (.903), RBI (14), and total bases (28).

While Curbelo has been red-hot, the Dash have rebounded nicely from a loss in their first series against the Rome Braves. The Dash have already clinched a series victory against Hickory, winning four of the first five games against their intrastate rivals. With a chance to open the season 5-1 on the road, the Dash have vaulted themselves right back into the thick of the division race, trailing first-place Bowling Green by only two games, tied with both Rome and Greensboro for second.

RONNY HENRIQUEZ: THE YOUNG GUN

With high potential and a high ceiling come high expectations. Such is the case for Ronny Henriquez, who is one of three players born in the year 2000 for the Crawdads. Signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic, Henriquez was known for his his three-pitch mix and his very slender frame.

Just 5'10", 150 pounds when signed, Henriquez dominated with the DSL Rangers, tallying a 5-0 record, 1.55 ERA, and 79 strikeouts in 58 innings. Sporting a sparkling 5-0 record, the righty was promoted to A-level Hickory in 2019, where he started 19 times and fanned 99 in 82 innings.

While his fastball maxes out at 98, the big concern with Henriquez is whether his body will be able to handle the stressors of starting in the long term. Henriquez looked to address those concerns in the offseason though, adding ten pounds of muscle while boosting his prospect ranking within the Rangers organization to #16 according to MLB Pipeline.

STARTING OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT

During the Dash's first road trip of the season, the starting pitching has lived up to the billing. Prior to the road trip against Hickory, no Dash starter had registered a win, with both Dash wins belonging to relievers. Come series two, the Dash starters are carving up the Crawdads. Boasting a 2.18 ERA, the starting corps have won three games, with each member of the rotation contributing in a different way.

Jason Bilous amassed the first Dash 10+ K performance in over two years, Isaiah Carranza earned his first professional win after taking the loss in his first start (5 IP, ER), Davis Martin logged his first quality start with the Dash Saturday, and Taylor Varnell shut down the 'Dads in his first start with the Dash in 2021, allowing no runs in the series opener.

THE ELDER STATESMAN

Playing for the Dash for the third time in his MiLB career, Johan Cruz is showing he might soon be ready the next level. In eight games, Cruz carries an OPS of 1.064, second best on the club, while maintaining a .423 batting average, the best on the team. Not only that, but Cruz also continues to show versatility on the defensive end, manning third base as well as the middle infield. The 2012 international signee, Cruz is showing his experience throughout the years is paying off, no matter where he is on the diamond or in the lineup.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN...

While the Dash will leave Hickory with a win, they will be on the road for another six days before coming back home. The Dash travel eight hours to Jersey Shore for their only road trip to the New Jersey in 2021.

The Dash look to carry over their momentum from their first series win to the Garden State. While the Dash have not finalized their rotation for the series, the BlueClaws send lefty Josh Hendrickson to the mound. The southpaw has pitched twice this year, allowing two hits and no runs in seven innings, including a four-inning start against Hudson Valley in the season opening series.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.