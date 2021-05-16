Dash Hang on for 2-1 Victory in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Hickory Crawdads by the score of 2-1 in the final of a six-game series.

Right hander Wilber Perez, coming in with a 1-0 record and a 9.00 ERA, took the mound for Winston-Salem. Righty Ronny Henriquez toed the rubber looking to earn his first win of the season for Hickory.

A largely silent first three innings gave way to the Dash bringing a couple of runs home in the top of the fourth. With one away, Ronny Henriquez dealt back-to-back walks to Luis Curbelo and Luis Mieses. Both runners advanced on a passed ball and were shortly driven in on a line drive double to left by Tyler Osik.

The 'Dads struck back in the bottom of the fifth inning, beginning with a walk drawn by Pedro Gonzalez. Gonzalez raced to third on a line drive single to right field from the bat of Kole Enright. After the base-knock, Wilber Perez was relieved by Luke Shilling, who pitched into an RBI single from Frainyer Chavez to give Hickory their first run of the day.

The one-spot in the fifth was the only time Hickory scored and the Dash hung on to secure the 2-1 victory. Taylor Varnell nabbed his first win of the season and was backed up by Vincenzo Aiello who collected his first save. Ronny Henriquez (0-2) took the loss for the 'Dads. The Dash took the series 5-1, increasing their record to 7-5. The Crawdads fall to 4-8 on the season.

The Dash hope to carry the winning momentum as they hit the road to take on the Jersey Shore Blueclaws, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, in a six-game series starting Tuesday, May 18. The Dash return to Truist Stadium on Tuesday, May 25 to begin a six-game homestand vs. the Hickory Crawdads.

