'Clones Lose a Wild One in Greenville, 10-9

GREENVILLE, SC - Tyreque Reed ended Sunday's thrilling series finale at Fluor Field with a walk-off home run to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 10-9 and give the Greenville Drive a series victory four games to two.

BIG MOMENTS

Greenville's Tyreque Reed belted a walk-off solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning against Eric Orze, sending the Drive to a 10-9 victory.

Behind 9-6 in the ninth inning, Mets No. 2 prospect Ronny Mauricio pulled a three-run game-tying home run to right field to keep the game alive against Greenville reliever Jake Wallace.

Trailing 6-4 into the eighth, Brendan Howlett ripped a two-run single to center field to tie the game 6-6 against Brooklyn's Michel Otanez. Two batters later, Devlin Granberg pushed a two-run double down the right field line to give the Drive an 8-6 lead.

Luke Ritter broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the fourth, launching a three-run bomb over the replica Green Monster in left field to give the Cyclones a 4-1 lead*. *

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Ronny Mauricio: 3-5, home run, four RBIs, two runs

Antoine Duplantis: 4-5, triple, four runs, stolen base

Luke Ritter: 1-5, home run, three RBIs, run

Brett Baty: 1-4, sac fly, two RBIs, run

NEWS AND NOTES

Ronny Mauricio extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of singles, while Brett Baty pushed his on-base streak to nine games.

Brooklyn wrapped up its two-week road trip 4-7, taking two games from Asheville and two from Greenville in the trip to the Carolinas.

The Cyclones open their 2021 home slate Tuesday against the New York Yankees affiliate the Hudson Valley Renegades. Brooklyn will play Hudson Valley and Aberdeen in back-to-back six-game series in Coney Island.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Probables: RHP Jose Butto (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-1, 2.00 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: MiLB First Pitch App

