Renegades Win to Earn Split of Home-Opening Series

May 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades finished their first homestand of the season with a 10-4 win on Sunday over the Aberdeen IronBirds. The win earned the Gades a split of the six-game series.

Ezequiel Duran led a 14-hit parade for the Gades with four hits of his own, including two doubles. James Nelson added two hits including a three-run home run. He also scored three times. Frederick Cuevas with the big run producer with a three-run home run, a run scored, and five runs batted in.

The Gades scored four in the second and three in the third to jump to a 7-0 lead before Aberdeen cut into the deficit in the fifth. Hudson Valley answered with three more in the bottom of the frame before Aberdeen closed out the scoring in the top of the ninth.

Ken Waldichuk got the start but didn't figure in the decision. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven. He has yet to allow a run in 2021. Matt Minnick (1-0) earned the win in relief. Aberdeen starter Garrett Stallings (2-1) took the loss.

The Gades (6-6) head to Brooklyn to play the Cyclones for six games beginning Tuesday. The Renegades return to the Dutchess Stadium on Tuesday night, June 25th to play the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at 7:05. For tickets and information, visit hvrenegades.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.