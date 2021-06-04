Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 4)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (15-12) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (12-15)

RHP Johan Dominguez (2-2, 2.63 ERA) vs. RHP Tahnaj Thomas (0-1, 3.95 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #28

4 HOMERS, 3 STRAIGHT WINS

Winston-Salem took their third straight game over Greensboro, winning 8-6 off the back of four homers, including a pair of back-to-back jacks for the first time since June 4, 2019.

Duke Ellis went yard for the second straight game, while Ian Dawkins slugged his second homer of the series in the fifth. Not to be outdone, Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo cracked back-to-back bombs in the seventh inning, giving the Dash their third straight win at Greensboro.

For the second straight game, the Dash trailed by three runs early. The Dash offense came alive in the fifth, plating four runs to put the Dash in front for the first time. Winston-Salem ripped off two more runs in both the sixth and seventh to finish off the Grasshoppers, guaranteeing at least a tie in the six-game series. Wilber Perez earned the win, fanning four in his second winning effort of 2021.

TAHNAJ THOMAS: A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH

Acquired from the Cleveland Indians in 2018 for Jordan Luplow and Max Moroff, Thomas is an intriguing prospect with a lot of untapped potential. Originally signed as an infielder from the Bahamas, the Indians were so impressed with his throwing arm they decided to convert the 17-year-old to a pitcher.

Thomas was not the centerpiece of what was considered a minor trade at the time - but is looking like a big-time prospect since joining the Pirates organization. After continuing to pack on muscle and grow into his 6'4" frame, Thomas ranks as the #7 prospect in the Pirates system according to MLB Pipeline, showing remarkable improvement. His fastball sits at 96 and can reach 100, while his slider is used less but still can generate plenty of swings-and-misses.

If Thomas can continue to locate his pitches, he figures to be a dynamic pitcher who can make an impact at the MLB level one day. After a K/BB ratio of 34/33 his first season (2017), he bounced back with a 59/14 K/BB ratio in 2019. If that trend continues, Thomas has the chance to move through the system quickly.

HIGH HONORS IN THE HIGH-A EAST

Making his sixth start Friday for the Dash is Johan Dominguez. The righty dazzled against Hickory his last time out, allowing a single hit over six shutout innings, striking out six. Dominguez was recognized for his efforts this week after being named High-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 24-30, becoming the first Dash player this year to receive any type or award or recognition from MiLB.

SOME DENIM, SOME DOUGHNUTS, AND SOME HOT SAUCE: A FRIENDLY WAGER

With the proximity of this upcoming series, two local government officials have made a friendly wager based on the outcome of the 24 games the Dash and Grasshoppers play this year.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines both are looking forward to the rivalry between the two cities, but they both have a little something extra riding on the outcome.

In an interview with WFMY, Mayor Vaughan wagered a pair of Wrangler jeans if the Dash were to upend the 'Hoppers in the season-long series. Mayor Joines countered by offering up a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts and "a nice supply of Texas Pete" if Greensboro defeats the Dash. Both officials noted their excitement over the series, and now have a little more skin in the game coming into the first six games.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Ryan Newman sends Isaiah Carranza to the mound for the sixth time this year. Carranza carries a 7.00 ERA after two rocky starts against Hickory in the Dash's most recent series. The righty's best start of the season came against Hickory on May 14, allowing one hit over five shutout frames.

Greensboro sends the southpaw Omar Cruz to the mound for the fourth of six games at First National Bank Field. Cruz has been unlucky this season, sporting an 0-3 record despite allowing just five earned runs in four starts, limiting opposing hitters to a .174 batting average. Cruz has fanned 24 hitters in 12.2 innings, walking nine.

