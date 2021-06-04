BlueClaws, RWJBarnabas Health to Partner on Vaccine Clinic at Ballpark June 9th

June 4, 2021







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health announced today that they will jointly host vaccination clinic at the BlueClaws game on Wednesday, June 9th at FirstEnergy Park.

Fans that pre-register through this link will be able to come to the ballpark beginning at 4:30 pm before the BlueClaws 7:05 pm game against Wilmington (Nationals). Vaccine shots will be set up on the lawn outside the stadium. Walk-ins will also be accepted though fans are encouraged to pre-register.

"We're proud to partner with RWJBarnabas Health on this initiative to encourage the Jersey Shore to get vaccinated," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "This is a great opportunity to enjoy a night out with your family and if you have been thinking about getting vaccinated, here is a great chance to do so and help stop the spread of COVID-19!"

"RWJBarnabas Health is excited to partner with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on this unique opportunity to offer COVID-19 vaccines to our community members," said Teri Kubiel, DNP, NE-BC, Vice President, Community Affairs, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. "RWJBarnabas Health's mission is to create healthier communities throughout New Jersey. Currently, the best way we can work to achieve that mission is to help make sure everyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccine has access to it. Getting vaccinated will help us all safely resume activities we love and enjoy our summer together, and we shouldn't put that off. Don't procrastinate - vaccinate."

As part of the drive, fans will receive a free ticket to the game thanks to RWJBarnabas Health. Additional tickets are available for just $12, 50% savings off the day-of-game price.

Guests that pre-register for their vaccination will also receive free parking. One lucky fan will receive a Luxury Suite outing during the 2022 season and another will receive a BlueClaws autographed team item.

Second shots of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on June 30th, also at the ballpark.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

