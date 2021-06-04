Dash Go Back and Forth with Hoppers in 8-6 Victory

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a back-and-forth 8-6 victory on Thursday evening.

Southpaw Taylor Varnell toed the rubber for the Dash and quickly ran into trouble as Matt Frazier led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run. Danger struck for Varnell again in the third as A.J. Shackelfordtook Varnell yard on a two-run shot to right field to put the Hoppers ahead 3-0.

Greensboro gave the start to righthander Michael Burrows, who fared well until the Dash put an offensive storm together in the fourth. Burrows dealt a walk to Johan Cruz, who scurried home on a double to the left field corner by Lazaro Leal. Burrows was taken out of the game and relieved by Alexander Manasa, who gave up a two-run homer to Ian Dawkins to tie the game at 3. Lenyn Sosa then came to the plate, singled, and touched home on a triple by Alex Destino to give the Dash a 4-3 lead.

Wilber Perez came in to relieve Varnell in the fifth and gave up a solo dinger-the second of the night for Matt Frazier-to tie the game at 4.

Colin Selby entered for Greensboro in the fifth and was met with brute force from the Dash offense. Xavier Fernandez was struck with a pitch to lead off and was brought home on a round-tripper from Duke Ellisto put the Dash ahead 6-4. The homer marks the second in two games for Ellis.

The home run parade continued in the eighth, as Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo went back-to-back on solo shots.

Greensboro tried for a comeback twice in the final two frames. Lolo Sanchez reached on an error and scored on a single in the eighth in an offensive effort capped by reliever Caleb Freeman. Lane Ramseycame in to close out the ninth and ran into a bit of danger as Grant Koch doubled and scored on a single by Liover Peguero. Luckily for the Dash, Ramsey pitched out of the ninth and secured an 8-6 victory.

Wilber Perez (2-0) penned the win for the Dash, while Lane Ramsey (3) nabbed the save. Colin Selby (0-1) suffered the loss for the Grasshoppers.

The Dash extend their winning streak to three games and secure at least a series split heading into game four on Friday night. Johan Dominguez will take the hill for the Dash against Tahnaj Thomas who will start for the Grasshoppers. First pitch from First National Bank Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET with coverage beginning at 6:15 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

Link to Box Score:https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-grasshoppers/2021/06/03/643589#game_state=final,game_tab=boxscore,game=643589

