Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 26)

The Dash take on Asheville for the final game in a six-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (22-25) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (21-25)

RHP Johan Dominguez (3-3, 4.97 ERA) vs. RHP Danny Cody (0-2, 9.55 ERA)

1:05 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #48

DASH OFFENSE EXPLODES IN DOMINANT WIN

One game after leaving 13 men on base, the Dash plated 13 runs en route to a 13-2 win over Asheville on Saturday evening.

The Winston-Salem offense clubbed 14 hits and were led by a pair of homeruns from Gunnar Troutwine and Yoelqui Cespedes to break the game open early. The homer for Cespedes was the first in his MiLB career.

The Dash dealt nearly all their offensive damage in two innings - plating four in the first and eight in the fourth. The Dash chased Asheville starter Jose Alberto Rivera after just 0.1 innings, tagging the righty for four earned runs, three hits, and one walk.

Every Dash starter recorded at least one hit, including Lenyn Sosa, who saw his hitting streak reach 10 games with a four-hit performance Saturday. Sosa becomes the first Dash player this year to carry a ten-game hitting streak.

Dash starter Taylor Varnell was exceptional in the win, scattering one hit and two walks over five shutout frames to earn his fourth win. The lefty punched out nine, tying his career high in the victory.

DANNY CODY: THE SWISS ARMY KNIFE

Starting for the fifth time this year, right-hander Danny Cody gets the nod for Asheville in the series finale. Drafted in the 17th round from Baldwin Wallace (OH) University, Cody has been used as a starter, reliever, and closer this season. Coming into 2021, Cody had not made a start since his days at Baldwin Wallace, throwing in 13 games in 2019 from the bullpen.

While having made only 22 appearances in his MiLB career, the Astros are continuing to tinker with where the right-hander would be best used moving forward. Cody was a starter and Ohio Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year but has worked well from the bullpen within the Houston organization.

According to scouting reports, Cody's fastball sits in the mid-90s, ramping up to 96 at its highest. The reliever/starter hybrid also throws a slider and changeup and is noted for having great command. With the three-pitch arsenal, Cody can contribute to the Astros organization in any role asked of him.

DOMINGUEZ GOES FOR REDEMPTION

Coming off the most hits and earned runs allowed in a single start, Johan Dominguez gets a second crack at the Asheville Tourists on Sunday. The righty was removed after two innings after giving up nine hits and nine earned runs, career worsts for the Dash starter.

Despite the subpar outing, Dominguez gets a chance to pitch to better results against the team that hit him hard five days ago. The righty struck out four and walked none in the series opener, showing the command that had his WHIP as one of the best in the High-A East prior to the start. Even with the bump in the road, Dominguez still carries a WHIP at 1.01, fourth best in the High-A East.

A STATISTICAL LOOK AT ASHEVILLE

When examining the numbers, Asheville possesses an above-average offense and below-average pitching staff. Entering the series, the Tourists rank third in the High-A East in average (.246), second in homers (64), and fourth in doubles (70). Asheville ranks fourth in OBP (.323) while ranking tied for first in slugging (.445) as well.

When it comes to pitching, the Tourists have struggled this season. They rank last in staff ERA (6.32), batting average allowed (.269) while allowing the second-most homeruns (63). Combine the two, and the Tourists represent a dangerous offensive threat that is struggling to find consistent pitching.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash will travel back from the Asheville and take Monday off before traveling to Greenville for the first time this season. The Dash hosted the Drive at Truist Stadium from June 8-13, taking the first two games of the series 6-4 before dropping the next four contests. Rotations and starters for Tuesday's game will be announced prior on Monday evening.

