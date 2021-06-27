Tourists Send Dash Packing in 9-3 Loss

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Asheville Tourists by the score of 9-3 in a Sunday afternoon finale of a six-game series from McCormick Field.

The Tourists struck early against Johan Dominguez, who was handed the ball for his tenth start on the year. In the home half of the second, Dominguez hit the leadoff batter Enmanuel Valdez with a pitch, allowed a single to Carlos Machado, and walked Deurys Carrasco to load the bags. Freudis Nova then zipped a single into center field to score Valdez and Machado, giving Asheville an early 2-0 lead.

Trey Jeansreplaced Dominguez in the fifth inning and allowed Asheville to extend the lead. With runners on the corners, Emmanuel Valdez doubled to score Wilyer Abreu and Joe Perez. Valdez came around to score on a single from Carlos Machado. The Tourists enjoyed a 5-0 edge by the end of the fifth inning.

The Dash rallied the bats in the later innings of the game, beginning with a two-spot in the sixth. With Luis Curbelo and Travis Moniot in scoring position, Duke Ellis singled to center field to bring both runners home and close in on the deficit by two. Gunnar Troutwine sent his second homer of the season over the seats in the seventh inning, moving the score to 5-3.

Emmanuel Valdez answered for Asheville in the seventh with a two-run bomb to move further ahead at 7-3.

The Tourists tacked on two more in the eighth as Cody Orr singled and scored on a liner to right from Cesar Salazar. Salazar came in to score on a double from Joe Perez to run away with a final score of 9-3.

Asheville starter Danny Cody (1-2) nabbed a win, while Matt Ruppenthalearned his first save on the season. Johan Dominguez (3-4) took the loss for the Dash.

Asheville takes the series 4-2, marking another series loss for the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Dash take Monday off and trek to Greenville, South Carolina where they will face the Greenville Drive in a six-game series starting Tuesday, June 29.

