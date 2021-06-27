Blue Rocks Avoid Sweep, End Renegades Win Streak

All good things must come to an end, and they did on Sunday when the Wilmington Blue Rocks were able to top the Hudson Valley Renegades for the first time. The Blue Rocks avoided a series sweep and won 14-8 in a game that started off calm but, in true Renegades fashion, turned into a crazy affair.

Renegades pitcher Mitch Spence started the game and gave up four runs, including three in the top of the second inning. The Renegades were able to get a run across thanks to an infield single from Isaiah Pasteur.

Wilmington grabbed a run back in the top of the next inning, but RBI doubles from Josh Breaux and Kyle MacDonald in the home half of the 3rd inning made the game a one-run contest.

A development worth watching is Anthony Seigler's playing status. He was hit in the head by a pitch and ultimately got up under his own power but was pulled for precautionary reasons.

Kyle MacDonald wasn't done after that at bat though, and he doubled again to tie the game at four.

Jake Alu of the Blue Rocks, who is on a thirteen-game hitting streak, singled to put the Blue Rocks up 5-4. Afterward, Andrew Pratt hit his second home run of the evening to put the Blue Rocks in a commanding 8-4 lead.

Surely the game was over for any other High A East team, but the Renegades wouldn't go down without a fight.

Chad Bell, who hadn't hit a home run since his first game in Hudson Valley, hit a three-run shot to put the 'Gades within reach. Isaiah Pasteur hit a blooper to the right side which ultimately turned into a disaster for the Blue Rocks and provided the Renegades with the game-tying run.

With the score tied, Andrew Platt, who became the Renegades nemesis, hit a double that scored two. Gage Canning doubled in the top of the 9th to extend the Blue Rocks lead to 12-8.

The Renegades were close to pulling off their typical magic after having the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th. Josh Breaux hit one high and deep to left field but it was robbed by Blue Rocks outfielder Justin Connell.

The loss marks only the 3rd loss of what was an incredible 13 game homestand for the Renegades. They'll return on July 6th to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones.

