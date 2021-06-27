Greensboro Hops Over Greenville, 9-5

Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro's high-powered offense continued to show its force after banging out 11 hits, two homers and two doubles to win the series finale, 9-5, Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

The Grasshoppers won the series, 5-1.

The Drive registered nine hits of their own but went just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Tyreque Reed led the way with a homer and two RBI. Both Tyler Dearden and Nick Sogard hit solo homers on the afternoon. Dom D'Allessandro and Elih Marrero both collected multi-hit efforts with two hits apiece.

Grant Gambrell got the start and loss for the Drive. The right-hander relented six runs, five earned, on seven hits, two walks and a homer. He fanned nine, a career high.

JC Flowers earned the win for the Grasshoppers after hurling 5.0 innings, he allowed two runs, one earned.

Greensboro once again hopped out to an early lead, taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a Fabricio Macias solo homer and Francisco Acuna two-run double.

The Drive cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth. Dearden reached on a fielding error to begin the frame. The next batter, Reed, blasted a two-run homer to center field.

In the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Grasshoppers extended the lead to 4-2 on a Dylan Shockley RBI single.

The home team plated two more runs in the fifth on a Chase Murray RBI forceout and a steal of home by Aaron Shackelford.

But Greenville fought back in the sixth with two runs. Dearden led off the frame with a solo clout. After a strikeout, Wil Dalton tripled to left field. Two batters later, Elih Marrero slapped an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-4.

The Grasshoppers kept the pressure on as they scored two more runs in the bottom half of the frame on a Nick Gonzalez two-run homer, taking an 8-4 lead.

Then with one out in the seventh inning, Sogard blasted a solo home run with one out to make the score 8-5 in favor of the home team.

Greensboro added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a Matthew Frazier RBI double.

After an off-day Monday the Drive return home to face the Winston-Sale Dash for a six-game set beginning 7:05 pm Tuesday night.

