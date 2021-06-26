Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 26)

June 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Asheville for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (21-25) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (21-24)

LHP Taylor Varnell (3-2, 2.31 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Alberto Rivera (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

6:05 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #47

DASH STRUGGLE WITH RISP, LOSE GAME 4

For the second straight night the Dash struggled to plate runners in scoring position, going 0-12 with RISP en route to a 6-3 loss to Asheville Friday.

The Dash left 13 men on base in the fourth game of the series, their most in a game this year. The Dash fell behind early, yielding five runs in the home third to the powerful Asheville offense. Winston-Salem plated a pair in the sixth after a wild pitch and an Ian Dawkins groundout scored their first two runs of the game. The Dash added one more in the ninth after Tyler Osik grounded out to score Lenyn Sosa, but the Dash bats could not keep the rally alive.

Both Dawkins and Sosa extended their hitting streaks to nine games apiece, tying Duke Ellis for the longest by a Dash batter this season. Osik and Luis Curbelo contributed multi-hit performances in the loss, with Curbelo belting his second double fo the year.

JOSE ALBERTO RIVERA: THE FLAME THROWING RIGHTY

Making his third start of the season Saturday is Jose Alberto Rivera, a hard-throwing right-hander who excelled in 2019. Signed as an international free agent in 2016, many thought Rivera was going to be a reliever who pitched to contact with great command when signed. Things changed for the pitcher when he came to the United States, as his development skyrocketed when he came stateside.

Before the 2019 season. the righty's fastball topped at 93, sitting in the 89-92 mph range. After working on the pitch and packing on muscle, the 6'3" starter saw his velocity jump to 98, topping at 100 mph during his most recent MiLB season.

With the uptick in his velocity came an uptick in strikeouts. Fanning 95 in 75.2 innings in 2019, Rivera has continued the trend at the High-A level this year, striking out 17 in 11 innings of work. Now ranked as #16 prospect in the Astros system by MLB Pipeline, Rivera has the chance to work as a starter or reliever at future levels, harnessing a triple-digit heater to miss bats with frequency.

VARNELL FACES THE TOURISTS FOR THE FIRST TIME

Coming off a tough-luck loss in the series finale against Greensboro, Taylor Varnell makes his 10th appearance and seventh start of the year Saturday. Varnell allowed just two hits and one earned run in in five innings in the final game against Greensboro but was dealt the loss in a 7-0 Grasshoppers win.

The southpaw is putting together his finest statistical season since entering the minors, allowing just nine earned runs in his first 35 innings in 2021. After completing the 2019 season with Winston-Salem, Varnell returned as a member of the bullpen to begin the season before quickly returning to his starter role. The move has paid off, with Varnell logging his lowest batting average allowed (.187) since he pitched for the AZL White Sox in rookie-ball.

A STATISTICAL LOOK AT ASHEVILLE

When examining the numbers, Asheville possesses an above-average offense and below-average pitching staff. Entering the series, the Tourists rank third in the High-A East in average (.246), second in homers (64), and fourth in doubles (70). Asheville ranks fourth in OBP (.323) while ranking tied for first in slugging (.445) as well.

When it comes to pitching, the Tourists have struggled this season. They rank last in staff ERA (6.32), batting average allowed (.269) while allowing the second-most homeruns (63). Combine the two, and the Tourists represent a dangerous offensive threat that is struggling to find consistent pitching.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem will name their Sunday starter after the conclusion of Saturday's game, working through a potential starter for the finale against the Tourists.

Asheville sends Danny Cody to the bump in the final game of the series Sunday. Cody has done a bit of everything for the Tourists this year, appearing in nine games while making four starts and earning one save. The right-hander was a 17th round choice from Baldwin Wallace (OH) University and maintains a 9.55 ERA in 21.2 innings.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.