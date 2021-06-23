Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 23)

The Dash take on Asheville for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (20-23) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (19-23)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. RHP Angel Macuare (0-2, 9.90 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #44

DASH DIG HOLE, EXPLODE OFFENSIVELY

Trailing 9-0, the Dash mounted an epic rally Tuesday, tying the game at 12 apiece in the sixth inning before falling 15-14.

Winston-Salem starter Johan Dominguez lasted just two innings while yielding nine earned runs - the most by any Dash player this year. Despite the outing, the offense kept the club in the game. The Dash tallied eight runs in the sixth, briefly knotting the game at 12 before Asheville continued their offensive assault. Evan Skoug and Yolbert Sanchez smacked homers in the inning, while Lenyn Sosa cracked a two-RBI double in the frame.

Asheville was quick to answer, reeling off one run in each of the following three innings. The Dash made it close once more when Sanchez blasted a two-run homer in the ninth to narrow the gap to 15-14, but the offense could not muster another run.

Skoug launched his second homer of the season, and Sanchez clubbed his first career two-homer performance in the loss, driving in five. Five Dash players tallied two or more hits, while three logged two or more RBIs.

ANGEL MACUARE: AN INSIDE LOOK

After being signed as an international free agent in 2016, Angel Macuare began his career in the Astros organization, piling up strong strikeout numbers in each stop on his way to Asheville.

Still just 21 years old (born on 3/3/00), the righty features a plus curveball and mid-90s fastball that has fanned 148 batters in 125.1 innings in his career. The Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela native also features a changeup and slider in his arsenal, throwing four pitches efficiently during his time in the minors.

The righty began the season with Low-A Fayetteville and received a promotion on June 4, totaling a 1.15 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 15.1 innings with the Woodpeckers. Despite having allowed 11 earned runs in 10 innings with Asheville, the strikeout numbers are still impressive, earning 14 Ks. With enhanced command and a little more polish, Macuare figures to be an important piece for Asheville and the Astros in the future.

KALEB ROPER: HOT AND COLD

The righty Kaleb Roper makes his second start and third appearance for the Dash Wednesday. Roper is coming off an uneven first start, where he allowed two homers to the first two hitters of the game. After settling in, Roper dominated, retiring the next nine batters in order, with the final six falling on strikeouts.

Roper fired 51 pitches during the start, throwing 34 strikes in his first start since 2019. The righty showed increased velocity in the appearance, hitting 95-96 on the gun after scouting reports noted his fastball topping at 93 prior to the 2020 season.

A STATISTICAL LOOK AT ASHEVILLE

When examining the numbers, Asheville possesses an above-average offense and below-average pitching staff. Entering the series, the Tourists rank third in the High-A East in average (.246), second in homers (64), and fourth in doubles (70). Asheville ranks fourth in OBP (.323) while ranking tied for first in slugging (.445) as well.

When it comes to pitching, the Tourists have struggled this season. They rank last in staff ERA (6.32), batting average allowed (.269) while allowing the second-most homeruns (63). Combine the two, and the Tourists represent a dangerous offensive threat that is struggling to find consistent pitching.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash hand the rawhide to Davis Martin on Thursday for the tenth time this year. Martin looks to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season, allowing four earned runs in 0.2 innings against Greensboro. Despite the bump in the road, Martin still carries a 3.57 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.

Asheville turns to Tyler Brown for the start, his fifth of the year and ninth appearance. A former Vanderbilt Commodore and third-round selection, Brown is in his first season of MiLB ball. Despite striking out nearly a batter an inning (27 Ks to 28.1 IP), Brown holds an 8.26 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.

