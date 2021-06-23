Greensboro Holds Off Greenville for 6-5 Extra-Inning Win

Greensboro, N.C. - Greenville scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game at 5-5 but were unable to push a run across in the tenth while Greensboro plated the winning run in the bottom half of the frame on a Matthew Gorski RBI single for a 6-5 victory Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

With a runner placed on second to begin the tenth inning, Gorski lined a single to center on a 3-2 count for the win.

The Drive smacked three homers, accounting for all their runs, on the afternoon: Tyler Dearden, two-run blast, Kole Cottam, solo clout, and Nick Sogard, game-tying two-run round-tripper. All told, Greenville registered seven hits on the afternoon, four extra-base hits, including a double by Dearden. Dearden totaled six total bases and two RBI. Brandon Howlett lined a single to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

Zach Bryant was charged with the loss. He tossed 0.2 innings and allowed just one hit and one run, unearned. Chris Murphy started for the Drive and took a no decision after hurling 5.2 innings. He allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Dylan Spacke was charged with a blown save after tossing 1.1 innings and allowing one run on four this and one home run.

Oliver Garcia earned the win in relief after pitching 1.0 shutout inning in the tenth.

Through three innings, each team only managed a hit apiece in a scoreless tie.

Greenville broke the tie in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Howlett singled to center field. A batter later, Tyler Dearden smacked his sixth homer of the year, a two-run shot to center field to give the Drive a 2-0 lead.

Jared Triolo pulled Greensboro to within 2-1 in the fifth on a solo shot.

The Grasshoppers took the lead in the sixth inning behind two unearned runs. Fabricio Macias single to left field, bringing home two runs. They led, 3-2.

Greensboro added to its lead with a leadoff homer by Chase Murray in the seventh inning.

Their lead grew, 5-2, in the eighth inning on another solo shot, this time off the bat of Aaron Shackelford.

In the ninth inning, Greenville tied the game, 5-5. Cottam led off the frame by blasting a first pitch fastball over the center field wall for a solo shot. After two strikeouts, Cole Brannen drew a walk. That brought up Sogard who launched a two-run homer to tie the game.

Game three is set for 6:30 pm Thursday at First National Bank Field. The Drive are scheduled to throw Yusniel Padron-Artilles while the Grasshoppers are slated to throw Tahnaj Thomas.

