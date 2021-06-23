Cyclones Walkoff Winners vs. Jersey Shore, Win 3-2 in Extras
June 23, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - In extra innings, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets rallied from a one-run deficit to beat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 3-2 in 10 innings Wednesday at Maimonides Park.
Win: Ragan (1-1) | Loss: Brown (2-2)
Attendance: 1,595
BIG MOMENTS
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th, the Cyclones rallied to win the game. Joe Genord walked with the bases loaded to tie the game, and Jose Mena floated an RBI single over the right side of the infield to bring in Brett Baty from third to win 3-2.
Jersey Shore tied the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning on Logan O'Hoppe's RBI fielder's choice, beating out a potential inning-ending double play at first base.
After LT Struble bunted his way on base and stole second with two out, Antoine Duplantis tripled to the wall in right-center field against Jersey Shore reliever Mark Potter, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh.
Cyclones starter Alec Kisena turned in his longest outing of the season, throwing 5 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six BlueClaws. Kisena spread out two walks and four hits in the no-decision. Ethan Lindow, the Phillies No. 22 prospect according to _MLB Pipeline_, did not allow a run in six innings, yielding five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in the no-decision.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
LT Struble: 2-4, run, stolen base
Antoine Duplantis: 1-5, triple, RBI
Alec Kisena: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Brett Baty: 1-4, double, hit by pitch, run
Joe Genord: 1-3, RBI, walk, hit by pitch
NEWS AND NOTES
Brooklyn played just its second extra-innings contest of the season. The Cyclones are now 2-0 in bonus frames.
Against Jersey Shore, Alec Kisena has made two starts, tossing 10 1/3 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.
Jose Mena threw out two would-be base stealers Wednesday night and has thrown out two of five this season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, NY
Probables: RHP Jose Butto (1-2, 5.11 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Gowdy (1-3, 4.26 ERA)
Watch: MiLB.TV
Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network
