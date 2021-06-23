Crawdads Hold Hot Rods to 2 Hits But Lose 2-1

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads pitching staff was dominant in Wednesday evening's game, holding the Bowling Green Hot Rods to 2 hits. The team was unable to come away with the victory, dropping the contest by a score of 2-1.

Cole Ragans held the Hot Rods scoreless until two outs in the fifth inning when he allowed a two-run homerun. Ragans finished his evening after the fifth, giving up two hits, walking four and striking out five.

Grant Anderson took over in the sixth, delivering two hitless innings before turning the ball over to Nick Starr, who pitched two scoreless innings of his own.

The Crawdads got on the board in the eighth inning as Kellen Strahm hit a solo homerun, his second homer of the season. The 'Dads still trailed 2-1.

Tomorrow evening the Crawdads will debut their alternate identity, the Hickory Couch Potatoes. It is also Thirsty Thursday, presented by Sheetz and Focus News, which means that beer and Pepsi products will be discounted and Sheetz members can get a $6 ticket. As part of People's Bank Thursday, fans can also show their membership card for a discounted $6 ticket.

