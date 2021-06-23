Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... The Hot Rods scored 18 runs on a season-high 22 hits in Tuesday's series opener against the Crawdads. Greg Jones collected five RBIs, while Niko Hulsizer and Connor Hollis finished with four. Bowling Green's offense blasted three home runs while the pitching staff struck out 16. All nine starters for Bowling Green collected hits, while all five pitchers who entered the game struck out at least two.

Shutout Success... Bowling Green is 5-1 this season during shutouts. Thursday was their first shutout since May 16th at home against Asheville. During the first two series of the season, Hot Rods pitching tossed four shutouts. Two came against Greenville in the opening series, and the other two came during their first home series against Asheville. Bowling Green has outscored their opponents 32-5 in the shutout games they have been involved in.

Wandering to the Bigs... 2019 Hot Rods Shortstop Wander Franco made his Major League debut in yesterday's Rays game against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. While Tampa lost in extra innings, fans were treated to quite the show by baseball's top prospect. Wander walked in his first at-bat before hitting game-tying three-run homer in the fifth for his first hit of his MLB career. Franco also doubled in the game and scored twice.

June Boom... The Hot Rods have been on fire in the month of June, and no one is hotter than Niko Hulsizer. The power bat has jolted alive this month, hitting 10 homers while batting .400. Hulsizer has driven in a team-leading 28 RBIs and has produced an OPS of 1.526 so far.

Yesterday's Notes... Martinez tied a career-high with four hits... It's the third time in his career he's done so... It was also his fourth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game this year... Jones tied his season-high with three hits... He set a career-high with five RBIs... Jones had his seventh multi-hit effort and third multi-RBI game of the year... Hollis set a new season-high with four hits and four RBIs... Hollis has four multi-hit games and two multi-RBI games... Hulsizer had his eighth multi-hit game of the season... It was also his seventh multi-RBI effort in 2021... Hunt had his 10th multi-hit game of the year... He's BG's active leader... Qsar's three-hit night is his second three-hit game of the year... It's also his seventh multi-hit game this season... All nine BG starters had at least one hit... Six Hot Rods had multi-hit games... Four had multi-RBI days... The team's 22 hits are a season-high... BG is 14-3... They're 4-1 on the road this month.. They've hit 35 homers in the month of June, which surpasses the team's total in May... They've played in 10 less games...

Now pitching: Jacob Lopez... This is Lopez's third consecutive start and his fifth out of nine appearances this season. Lopez has held his opponents scoreless over his last five outings. Over that span, he has pitched 19.0 innings, striking out 33 and walking 10. He has struck out at least seven batters in his last four, including eight strikeouts on May 29th, which tied a career-high.

