Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 10)

The Dash take on Greenville for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-15) vs. Greenville Drive (15-17)

RHP Johan Dominguez (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Van Belle (1-2, 6.04 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #33

DASH OUTHIT DRIVE AGAIN IN TENSE CONTEST

The Dash outhit Greenville by seven en route to a 6-4 win in a game that featured four ejections.

The Dash tacked on runs in the second, third and fourth innings, building a 5-0 edge entering the seventh after RBIs from Johan Cruz and Luis Curbelo. Greenville struck back with two in the top of the seventh, leaving the bases loaded after cutting the deficit to 5-2.

After a strikeout of Xavier Fernandez in the home seventh, tempers flared, resulting in ejections of Fernandez and fellow catcher Elih Marrero. The next hitter Tyler Osik was hit by a pitch on the backside from Alex Scherff, causing for another two ejections after an outburst from Osik.

Cooler heads prevailed, with the Dash scoring an insurance run in the eighth to grab a 6-2 lead. Despite allowing a pair to score in the ninth, Winston-Salem escaped with a 6-4 win.

Taylor Varnell dazzled in five shutout innings, earning the win after allowing just two hits and two walks, punching out three. Brian Glowicki earned his first hold, escaping a bases-loaded jam he inherited to lead the Dash to their second straight victory.

BRIAN VAN BELLE GOES FOR THE DRIVE

Undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2020, the righty Brian Van Belle was a highly sought-after free agent at the conclusion of the draft, signing with Boston and beginning his MiLB career this year. After transferring from Broward (FL) College to Miami, the right-hander was named Second Team All-American, pitching to a 0.68 ERA in the COVID shortened season.

Known for his changeup, Van Belle throws a fastball and curveball to try and retire hitters quickly. The changeup is already considered a plus-pitch, with potential to be a true difference maker throughout his career. Boston saw great potential in Van Belle by assigning him to High-A Greenville, becoming the only player Red Sox UDFA to begin the season in High-A.

JOHAN DOMINGUEZ LOOKS TO REBOUND

After being named High-A East Pitcher of the Week on May 24, Dominguez allowed the most earned runs in a Dash uniform, coughing up five in four innings against Greensboro.

Despite the outing, Dominguez still features solid numbers. The right-hander ranks fifth in the High-A East in WHIP at 0.86, allowing just five walks and one wild pitch all season. Dominguez has held hitters to a .183 batting average, while striking out 29, tied for the second-most on the team with Taylor Varnell.

HEY SIRI, PLAY THE HITS

The Greenville Drive offense is one of the most potent in both the High-A East and High-A. The Drive lead High-A in every triple slash category, leading the way in batting average (.265), on-base percentage (.363), and slugging percentage (.457) entering their series with Winston-Salem. Greenville also finds themselves as the High-A leader in runs scored (197), with a ten-run lead over second place Everett.

The lofty totals continue for the Drive, with Greenville pacing High-A in hits and RBIs, while ranking third in doubles and homeruns and sixth in walks drawn.

The only offensive area Greenville does not thrive? Stolen bases. The Drive have stolen 19 bases all season, ranking second to last in High-A.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash hand the ball to Isaiah Carranza Friday, entrusting the right-hander with his seventh start of the season. Carranza has struggled in his last few starts, posting a 8.10 ERA and 2.00 WHIP throughout the 2021 season.

Greenville sends southpaw Chris Murphy to the bump, making his seventh start of the year. Murphy carries an ERA of 4.50, striking out 30 in 28 innings. A sixth-round selection by Boston in 2019, Murphy throws a fastball, curveball, changeup, and slider, throwing for a three-quarters arm slot. The lefty attended the University of San Diego and is in his second MiLB season.

