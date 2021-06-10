Tourists Earn Narrow Victory on Late Score

June 10, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







A ninth-inning score served as the difference tonight, as the Asheville Tourists (14-18) knocked off the Rome Braves (17-16) 6-5 at State Mutual Stadium. Asheville never trailed in the matchup, utilizing a quick start and solid middle innings to hold on for the one-run triumph. This gives the Tourists their first win in Game 3 of the week-long series against the R-Braves.

Following a scoreless first inning, Asheville erupted for three runs in the top of the second. Rome finally found its response with a three-run third inning. Beau Philip scored on a wild pitch before a Cody Milligan double drove in Shean Michel. Later in the inning, Michael Harris II reached on an RBI single that scored Milligan from second base. The Tourists added two runs in the fifth to control a 5-3 advantage. The Braves got one run back in the bottom of the fifth, as another RBI single from Harris brought in Michel. Asheville scored again in the top of the ninth, pushing their lead to two runs. Shean Michel tallied his first long ball of the season and just the second of his career in the bottom of the ninth, but the Braves failed to tie it up and fell 6-5 on Thursday night.

Michel has struggled at the plate this season, but the outfielder put together his most memorable offensive performance of the year against Asheville. Michel finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, and one run batted in. This huge performance did not come without an obstacle, though, for the Willemstad, Curacao, native. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Michel stumbled after tweaking his ankle while baserunning. The 23-year-old toughed it out, remained in the game, and recorded a great day offensively.

The only Braves pitcher to deny a run to the Tourists was reliver Trey Riley. The John A. Logan College product surrendered just one baserunner in two innings pitched. Starter Jake McSteen (1ER in 2IP), Davis Schwab (2ER in 3IP), and Indigo Diaz (1ER in 2IP) could not prevent the Asheville offense from scoring. Schwab picked up the loss on Thursday night and now has an 0-1 record in 2021.

Rome will host Asheville for the fourth of this six-game series on Friday night. Gates will open at 6 p.m. EST, while first pitch at State Mutual Stadium is set for 7 p.m. For ticketing information, visit RomeBraves.com/Tickets. Fans unable to attend can tune into the broadcast on MiLB.tv.Â

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.