Bootleggers (Hot Rods) Game Notes

Yesterday... The series is tied 1-1 after the Hot Rods beat the IronBirds 7-5 Wednesday. Bowling Green hit five homers, tying a season-high. Jordan Qsar went deep twice, while Evan Edwards, Greg Jones, and Niko Hulsizer all hit one. This was the most home runs hit by the Hot Rods since May 26th at Rome.

About Aberdeen... The IronBirds pitching staff has held opponents to the least runs against in the league this year. On Wednesday, they gave up seven runs in a loss to the Hot Rods. The seven runs were the most they surrendered since May 23rd against Wilmington in a 15-3 loss. Aberdeen has only given up seven or more runs on five different occasions this season.

Battle at the Top... Bowling Green's victory on Wednesday ties them with Aberdeen for 20 wins this season. The IronBirds lead the North Division by 4.0 games over Hudson Valley, while the Hot Rods lead the South Division by 3.0 games over Rome. The two teams have the top records over the last 10 games with the Hot Rods at 8-2 and the IronBirds at 7-3.

Strength vs. Strength... With 194 runs scored, Bowling Green is second in the league in runs and first in run differential (+48). On the other side, it's the IronBirds who have the least runs against them, holding their opponents to just 113 runs this year and have the second-highest run differential (+40).

Visitors from the North... This series is the first this season against an opponent for the North Division for the Hot Rods. Bowling Green will play two teams from the North Division this season, including Aberdeen and Wilmington. The IronBirds crossover with four South Division teams this season, playing Bowling Green, Hickory, Greenville, and Rome in 2021.

Yesterday's Notes... Qsar collected his fifth multi-hit game this season... It was also his fifth multi-RBI game of 2021... Hulsizer had his fifth multi-hit game of the year... This was his fourth multi-RBI game this season... Battenfield's 5.0 innings pitched tie his season and career-high... The Hot Rods five homers set a new season-high, surpassing the previous high of four-hit on May 26th at Asheville... BG is 6-9 this year when getting out-hit by opponents... The Hot Rods are 8-5 when their opponents score first... Bowling Green is 5-0 in two-run games... Hot Rods starters are 7-4 this year...

Now pitching: Jacob Lopez... This will be the lefty's third start of the season and his first at Bowling Green Ballpark. Lopez has made his last three appearances out of the bullpen, including two of his longest outings this year. On May 29th at Asheville, he tossed 4.1 innings and tied his career-high in strikeouts with eight in his second win of the season. Along with his 2-0 record, Lopez has also picked up two saves in 2021. His last came in his last outing on June 4th against Rome. He hurled 4.0 innings out of the bullpen, striking out seven over his season-high 66 pitches.

