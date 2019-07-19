Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 19 vs. Wilmington)

The Dash wrap up their three-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (11-17, 49-43) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (15-12, 59-37)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (5-0, 3.13 ERA) vs. LHP Marcelo Martinez (5-3, 4.20 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #93 (Home Game #47)

DASH RALLY FALLS SHORT ON THURSDAY

The Dash mounted a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday, but Winston-Salem came up just short, falling 7-6 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at BB&T Ballpark. Trailing 7-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dash began to rally against Wilmington reliever Tad Ratliff. To lead off the frame, Steele Walker lined a single back through the middle before Craig Dedelow ripped a double down the right-field line to put runners at second and third. Continuing the rally, Carlos Perez bounced a single through the left side to bring home Walker and make it 7-6. However, Ratliff then induced a popout from Jameson Fisher and a double play from Tate Blackman to end the ballgame.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

AN ALUMNUS SHINES AT A NEW LEVEL

Luis Robert, who began the season with Winston-Salem, made his Triple-A debut eight days ago and is now 13-for-30 with five homers and 11 RBIs in seven games with the Charlotte Knights. Rated the fifth-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Robert posted a .453/.512/.920 batting line in 19 games for the Dash before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Across three levels, the 21-year-old is hitting .356 with 21 homers in 82 games this year. The White Sox signed Robert for $26 million in May of 2017.

A THIRD STOP FOR CAVANERIO

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his 12th start as a White Sox farmhand on Friday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in Minor League Baseball, signing with them when they were the Florida Marlins in 2011. The Dash are 8-3 in Cavanerio's starts. In five second-half starts, Cavanerio is 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA. More information is available on page 3.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 65 runs over the last 21 games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top four in batting average (4th, .250), on-base percentage (2nd, .333) and slugging percentage (2nd, .386). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (69) and sixth in runs scored (409). In the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .224 (51-for-228) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 28 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 4-8

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 3-3

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Friday's game will be a Hometown Heroes USA Night at BB&T Ballpark to honor service members and first responders...Winston-Salem is also teaming up with the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association to "Fill the Stands with Cans"...The PTAA will have volunteers and stations setup throughout BB&T Ballpark for food and monetary donations on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank.

