July 19 Game Information

July 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





The Wood Ducks (17-11, 67-31) and Red Sox (18-9, 43-50) will play the rubber game of their three game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. when right-hander Reid Anderson (4-5, 4.02) takes the mound for the Woodies to face off with Salem righty Andrew Politi (4-1, 4.53). The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch, and TuneIn Radio Apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks scored three runs in the first and three in the third, and were able to stave off a late Red Sox rally to win, 7-5. Sam Huff reached base all five times up, while Diosbel Arias tallied three hits. Yanio Perez and Yohel Pozo each drove in a pair of runs. Tim Brennan picked up his second win in as many starts for the Woodies, while Joe Kuzia secured his 14th save out of the bullpen.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks today go for their fifth consec-utive series win. Overall this season the Woodies are 2-2 in rubber games, but their last rubber game was a 6-2 win over the Red Sox in ten innings in Salem on July 6.

YANIO EN FUEGO!: Yanio Perez has caught fire at the plate, hitting safely in each of his last ten games. Over that stretch Perez is 18-39 (.462) with three doubles, three home runs, and ten RBI. Perez has enjoyed five multi-hit games over that stretch, including the second four-hit game of his career, Wednesday at Salem. Perez has raised his batting average from .229 to .263 over the span, while his slugging percentage has climbed from .318 to .385.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Alex Eubanks delivered a quality start for the Wood Ducks Saturday, retiring the final 15 batters he faced. Eubanks, who was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week July 1-7, be-came the seventh Wood Duck this season to garner a weekly award. Since joining the starting rotation Eubanks is 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA and has allowed just 28 base runners in 38 innings, while striking out 27.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry has now hit safely in 22 of his last 24 games, including ten multi-hit games. He is now sporting a .985 OPS since joining Down East, June 21. Within that stretch was a 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) which came to an end last Saturday, Terry now has 19 home runs on the season combined with his time in Hickory.

MAGNIFICENT MENDEZ: Sal Mendez has been excellent for the Wood Ducks this season, especially since joining the starting rotation. Mendez leads the Carolina League with a 2.17 ERA, and as a starter that mark is just 1.67. Seven of Mendez' ten starts have been quality outings, and he has given up just three earned run in 20 innings (1.35 ERA) over three starts in July.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: The Wood Ducks 2-0 shutout win over the Pelicans, last Sunday was their 15th on the season, which is tied for the most in all of minor league baseball. Down East's team ERA of 2.68 is also the best in MiLB, with only four teams sporting a mark below 3.00.

RISPY BUSINESS: The Wood Ducks went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in their loss to Salem Wednesday. Despite batting .249 overall this season the Woodies are batting just .238 with RISP, and that number slips to just .229 in two-out situations.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff followed it up by hitting a home run his first game back in Myrtle Beach, and clubbed another Friday against Lynchburg, and one more Sunday against Winston-Salem.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all 14 save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.55 and a WHIP of 1.00. Kuzia now ranks second in the Carolina League in saves, with all 14 coming since May 26. Kuzia has not allowed a run in 20 of his 22 appearances this season.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 319-229 .582

2. TEXAS RANGERS 299-225 .571

3. Pittsburgh Pirates 299-242 .553

DEWD ON THE MOVE: Former Wood Duck right-hander Pete Fairbanks was traded by the Rangers to the Tampa Bay Rays Friday. Fairbanks made his MLB debut for Texas June 9, appearing in eight games at the big league level. In return the Rangers received second baseman Nick Solak, who is now the 10th ranked prospect in the system by MLB Pipeline.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Pedro Payano made his Major League debut for the Rangers, June 6, becoming the eighth Wood Ducks to make it to The Show. Payano delivered a scoreless sixth inning against the Twins. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, Pete Fairbanks, and Locke St. John. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.