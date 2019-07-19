Six-Run Eighth Dooms Rocks' Bid for Sweep

Winston-Salem, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash exploded for six runs in the eighth inning on Friday, turning a tight game into a laugher as they beat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 9-3 at BB&T Ballpark. The loss ended Wilmington's season-high tying five-game winning streak. The Rocks still took two of three in the series.

Winston-Salem got their crooked number against Blue Crew reliever Josh Mitchell. Evan Skoug started the onslaught with a bases-loaded walk. Tyler Frost followed with an RBI-single and then Steele Walker added the punctuation mark with a three-run double.

Marcelo Martinez took the tough-luck loss for Wilmington. The lefty turned in a quality start, yielding just two runs on eight hits over six frames. Martinez (5-4) peppered the strikezone, fanning seven and walking none while throwing 62 of his 87 pitches for strikes. Frost plated Winston-Salem's first run on a grounder to third while Mitch Roman singled in another score in the fifth.

Wilmington actually got on the board first. Michael Gigliotti singled to score Sebastian Rivero in the third, but that was all the Blue Crew could manage in seven innings against Jorge Cavanerio (6-0). The righty yielded just three hits while registering five strikeouts to earn the victory.

Blake Perkins pulled the Rocks to within 3-2 when his single plated Gigliotti in the eighth and then Nick Pratto added a solo homer in the final frame after Winston-Salem had already put the game away.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

Four continues to be the magic number for the Blue Rocks this season. Wilmington is 36-6 when scoring four-or-more times in a game, but just 22-33 when registering three or fewer tallies in a contest.

The Blue Rocks wrapped up their season series with Winston-Salem on Friday. Wilmington won seven of the 12 matchups, including four of six at BB&T Ballpark. The Rocks have now ended their season series with Frederick and the Dash. They also play their final three-game set of the campaign with Carolina this weekend.

