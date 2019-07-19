July 19 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

After last night's game was suspended in the fourth, the Mudcats will now continue their current six game home stand tonight with the resumption of last night's suspended game and the finale of a three game series versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. Tonight's unconventional doubleheader accounts for games two and three in the series and games five and six of nine total second half between the two teams. Tonight's twin-bill feature the conclusion of last night's suspended game and a shortened seven-inning game also account for the 11th and 12th of 15 total meetings this season between the two teams. The Pelicans lead the current series 1-0 having taken the opener 5-2 on Wednesday night; the overall season series, meanwhile, is tied 5-5. Tonight's doubleheader will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, WDWG, 98.5 FM (Game 2) and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. It will also stream live in high-definition video on MiLB.tv through paid subscription.

MYRTLE BEACH PELICANS (CHICAGO CUBS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Friday, July 19, 2019 | 5:00 PM | Game 97/98, Home Game 50/51 | Five County Stadium (6,500) | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM (GM:2)

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 52-44; MB: 36-58

Streaks: CAR: L4; MB: W3

Last 10 Games: CAR: 4-6, MB: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 29-20; MB: 21-31

Road Record: CAR: 23-24; MB: 15-27

Division Record: CAR: 19-23; MB: 18-32

Current Series: MB leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: Tied 5-5 (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 3-1 @CAR (6), 2-4 @OPP (9)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

FRI, 7/19 vs. MB, GM:2, 7:00 PM: Myrtle Beach RHP Javier Assad (3-6, 3.86) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (9-6, 4.60)

SAT, 7/20 vs. WIL, 5:00 PM: Wilmington TBA at Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (5-4, 2.94)

SUN, 7/21 vs. WIL, 2:00 PM: Wilmington TBA at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (4-6, 4.99)

TONIGHT: After last night's game was suspended in the fourth, the Mudcats will now continue their current six game home stand tonight with the resumption of last night's suspended game and the finale of a three game series versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. Tonight's unconventional doubleheader accounts for games two and three in the series and games five and six of nine total second half between the two teams. Tonight's twin-bill feature the conclusion of last night's suspended game and a shortened seven-inning game also account for the 11th and 12th of 15 total meetings this season between the two teams. The Pelicans lead the current series 1-0 having taken the opener 5-2 on Wednesday night; the overall season series, meanwhile, is tied 5-5.

ICYMI: Carolina trailed 5-1 to the Pelicans before last night's game was stopped and eventually suspended due to heavy rain at Five County Stadium. Aaron Ashby started for Carolina and had worked through four full innings before the game was halted. He allowed two runs in the second and three more in the fourth while reaching 84 pitches (47 strikes) in last night's start. In all, Ashby walked three, struck out three and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits over four innings in the start. Carolina's lone run in the game was driven in on a RBI double from Turang in the third. Both the double and resulting RBI were his first with Carolina so far this season.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHER (GAME 2)...

Nelson Hernandez: 9-6, 4.60 ERA, 19 GS, 103.2 IP, 34 BB, 78 SO, 1.32 WHIP

Last start, 7/13 at WIL: L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 98 pitches

Has gone 3-1 with 3.29 ERA over five post All-Star starts (27.1 IP, 6 BB, 20 SO).

STREAKY HALF: Carolina is currently mired in its second four game losing streak of the second half (6/30-7/3, 7/13-Present). They have also owned skids of three straight (6/24-6/26) and two straight (7/10-7/12) in the second half... Carolina's streaky second half has also seen win streaks of three straight (6/21-6/23, 6/27-6/29) and six straight (7/5-7/9).

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (15), tied for 1st in RBI (67), 1st in slugging (.468), 6th in OPS (.790), 10th in hits (89), tied for 2nd in extra-base hits (34) and 2nd in total bases (155)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 2nd in the CL in OPS (.842), 8th in AVG (.286), 3rd in OBP (.417), 8th in SLG (.425), tied for 7th in hits (91), 2nd in walks (63) and 1st in runs (69)... Payton Henry is tied for 5th in the CL in home runs (10) and 4th in RBI (55)... Matt Hardy is currently 5th in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 7th in games (28)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 6th in the CL in wins (6), 2nd in games (30) and 2nd in saves (12)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (2.94), 1st in innings pitched (110.1) and 1st in WHIP (1.13). Zavolas is also 1st in the CL in FIP (3.14), 2nd in xFIP (3.33), 1st in BB/9 (1.39) and 1st in K/BB (4.82).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Feliciano, M CAR 28 7 .292 .977

Henry, P CAR 28 6 .252 .799

Corredor, A POT 26 3 .243 .641

Henry, R CAR 21 3 .240 .807

KINGS OF THE NORTH: The Mudcats are currently 33-21 versus the Carolina League Northern Division teams this season. They have also gone 15-8 versus Northern Division teams since 6/11 (at FRE)... The Mudcats are just 4-15 vs. Southern Division teams since 5/24 (vs. DE, 3.5 GB before 5/24) and have suffered eight straight losses in games versus Southern Division teams (6/16 vs. WS - 7/3 at MB).

FIRST IMPRESSION: The Carolina offense has recently gone quiet in regard to early runs as they have scored just four runs in the first inning over their last eight games. Three of those four runs, meanwhile, were scored in game one of a doubleheader on 7/12 in Frederick. They had, however, totaled a combined 11 first inning runs and had scored at least two runs in the first inning in four of their six games during their recent 6-0 home stand played from 7/5 through 7/9. During that same stretch, Wes Rogers scored at least on run in the first inning in four of those five games. Rogers led off for Carolina in four of those five games and hit .429/.526/.643 with a 1.169 OPS and nine runs over those four (7/5-7/8).

NEW NAMES: The Mudcats will continue as the "Carolina Micro Brews" when last night's suspended game resumes today at Five County Stadium. Carolina began the year with three straight losses when suiting up as the Micro Brews, but have since won two straight to improve to 2-3 under the alternate identity this season... Carolina will also play game two of today's unconventional doubleheader as "Pescados de Carolina;" the Mudcats are currently 2-0 as the Pescados.

MICRO BREWS: PESCADOS:

4/13: L, 3-2 vs. WIL 5/24: W, 6-5 (10) vs. DE

5/9: L, 4-2 vs. FAY 6/28: W, 4-2 vs. POT

6/6: L, 9-7 vs. SAL

6/13: W, 1-0 vs. WS

6/27: W, 4-1 vs. POT

AG DEPT.: Ryan Aguilar has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games and is batting .369/.494/.600 with a 1.094 OPS during that span (24-for-65, 18 R, 6 2B, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 14 BB, 19 SO). Aguilar also recently reached safely in all five of his PA on 7/6 vs. FRE after going 2-for-2 with 3 R, 3 BB, 2 2B & 3 RBI.

HAIR ON FIRE: Devin Hairston has hit safely in nine of his last 11 and is batting .389/.436/.583 with a 1.019 OPS during that span (14-for-36, 8 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 7 SO). Hairston recently finished a double shy of the cycle on 7/9 vs. LYN after going 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a 2-run triple and a single (attempted a hustle double, but was caught at second). His solo home run came in back-to-back fashion as it followed Pat McInerney (3-run HR) in the third on 7/9 vs. LYN and was his first of the season.

POWER OUTAGE: Mario Feliciano hit his league leading 15th home run of the season last night. That home run broke a streak of 31 straight games where Feliciano had not hit a home run... Rob Henry has totaled six home runs this season, but has not homered since 4/29 in Salem. He has gone 48 straight games without a home run.

PEN WOES: The Carolina bullpen has pitched to a 4.57 ERA and a .261 average against since the All-Star break (3.5 BB/9, 10.2 SO/9). The Carolina bullpen has also been charged with three blown saves since the break, including two by Rodrigo Benoit. Since the beginning of the second half, Benoit is 0-1 with a 12.14 ERA and a .457 average against (2 BS, 6.2 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO).

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 49 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 44 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 28-21 and has totaled a 3.65 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 23-21 with a 4.27 ERA (3.2 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano... Carolina has, however, won four straight games when Feliciano starts behind the plate.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 970 strikeouts this season (6th most in MiLB). The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for over 1,400 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

